MMRDA’s pre-poll bonanza: 9 infra projects worth 12.5k crore

Mumbai: With assembly elections in Maharashtra just round the corner, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde, has cleared the decks for nine infrastructure projects in MMR worth ₹12,546 crore.

Among these, seven projects worth ₹10,114 crore pertain to improvement of road connectivity in Thane, the chief minister’s home turf. They include the Thane coastal road, extension of the Eastern Freeway from Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar till Thane, and an elevated portion of the Eastern Express Highway connecting Anand Nagar and Saket.

Contractors appointed for the nine projects were approved during a high-powered meeting on Wednesday chaired by the chief secretary.

Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA said the authority’s focus remains on creating a robust road network that meets the future demands of the region. “These infrastructure projects will play a pivotal role in improving traffic flow and accelerating development in Mumbai and Thane,” he noted.

The 13-km long Thane coastal road will originate at Kharegaon toll naka on Mumbai-Nashik Highway (NH-3) and terminate near Gaimukh at Ghodbunder on state highway 42. MMRDA planners said the road is strategically positioned to enhance connectivity and support the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor.

Currently, Kharegaon and Kopri in Thane lack a direct road connection, necessitating a detour of over 30 minutes. The coastal road will cut the travel time to 15-20 minutes.