MNS workers booked for creating ruckus at civic hospital in Vashi

NAVI MUMBAI: The Vashi police have registered a case against several Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for allegedly threatening public servants and obstructing them from discharging their duty at the Municipal Hospital in Vashi, after a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) employee allegedly demanded money from relatives of a deceased to wrap the body. (Shutterstock)

The incident took place on June 17 around 12:30 pm. As per the complaint filed with the police, the group of MNS workers, identified as Sagar Vichare, Sanjay Shirke, Sagar Tambe, Santosh Motasingh, Sandesh Khambe, Pravin Mane, Shailesh Pachange, Akshay Trimukhe, Sangeeta Vajare, Deepali Daul, along with 10-15 unidentified party members, allegedly entered the hospital premises without prior permission.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Rajesh Mhatre, medical superintendent of the hospital, the group forcibly barged into his office to confront him regarding a viral video that had surfaced on social media, showing hospital mortuary staff allegedly demanding money for postmortem services.

Despite being informed about the steps taken by the hospital administration regarding the viral video, the MNS workers reportedly began hurling threats and abuses. They allegedly manhandled the security staff and forcibly draped a white cloth around Dr Mhatre’s neck, all the while shouting slogans. In the complaint, it is stated that an MNS worker, identified as Sagar Vichare, allegedly demanded Dr. Mhatre’s resignation, using offensive language.

The group is also accused of video recording the incident and circulating it via news channels and social media platforms with the intention of maligning the reputation of the complainant and the Municipal Hospital.

Based on the complaint, Vashi police registered an FIR under sections 329(3), 132, 221, 342, 352, 351(3), 353(1)B, 189(2), 190 and 191 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 4 of Maharashtra Medical Service Persons and Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, charging them for unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, intimidation, obstructing public servants, and intentional insult.

“We have served notices of appearance to all the accused and further investigation is underway,” said senior inspector Sanjay Dhumal of Vashi police station.