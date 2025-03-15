Mobile thief slashes throat of man who caught him red-handed

THANE: A thief allegedly slit the throat of a man who confronted him after catching him red-handed while attempting to steal his handset. According to the Mumbra police, the thief had entered the house of Mohammad Rahul Ajim Rain, 25, in Mumbra on the night of March 10 to steal mobile handsets when he was caught red-handed by Rain. In the scuffle that ensued, the thief slit Rain’s throat and escaped. A thief allegedly slit the throat of a man who confronted him after catching him red-handed while attempting to steal his handset. (Shutterstock)

The victim’s brother, Mohammad Abrar Ajim Rain, 28, found his brother bleeding and lying unconscious at his home and took him to the hospital where he passed away during treatment.

According to the police, Sion Hospital informed them about the death of the 25-year-old and subsequently an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

After analysing CCTV footage and gathering confidential intelligence inputs, police apprehended the suspect, Sadiq Ishaq Sayyed, 19, a resident of Devripada, Mumbra Bypass, on March 12.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, saying he had attacked the victim’s throat with a sharp cutter-like weapon before fleeing.

Mumbra police also solved another murder case within 24 hours, arresting the accused involved in the brutal killing of a 39-year-old man. The man was murdered over suspicion of an affair with the accused’s girlfriend.

At around 8:00pm of March 11, Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra alerted the police about a man who was brought in with a deep throat injury. The victim, identified as Zakir Shahadat Molla 39, a resident of Khan Compound, Shilphata, was declared dead before admission.

Police started a probe and found that both the victim and the accused, and a mutual female acquaintance were migrant labourers from West Bengal. The investigation uncovered that the accused, Ashraful Rustam Molla, 34, was in a relationship with the woman named Priya Mandal. However, he suspected her of having an illicit affair with the victim, Zakir Molla.

On March 11, around 6:00pm, the accused allegedly got Zakir intoxicated at home and slit his throat.

“We tracked the accused to Kalyan railway station and took him into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” said an officer of Mumbra police station.