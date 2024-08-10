Model carrying country pistol illegally arrested by Borivali GRP

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old model was arrested by the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday for illegally carrying a country-made pistol along with 14 live cartridges in his bag. HT Image

The model, Abhay Kumar Umesh Kumar Jha, was caught by an alert sub-inspector and a constable when he refused to show his bag during routine frisking at the station. “This made the police staff suspicious, and they then brought him to the scanner machine and inquired his name he was identified as Abhay Kumar Umesh Kumar Jha, 24, a resident of Mira Road who is a native of Bihar and takes small modelling assignments,” said the police officer.

The police said they found a country-made 7.65 mm pistol in the bag and 14 live bullets with the accused.

“We registered a case under various sections of the Arms Act, 1959. Prima facie, it seems that he only brought the pistol to Mumbai to impress. However, we have got his police custody and will further question him. There could be a possibility of a gang being behind this or if he was supposed to supply the weapon to anybody,” said the police officer from Borivali GRP.