Modi is camping in Maharashtra because he knows Marathas are upset: Manoj Jarange-Patil

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who shot to fame after an agitation seeking reservation for Marathas in jobs and education was lathi-charged last year, said on Friday that prime minister Narendra Modi had been camping in Maharashtra of late owing to the strength shown by Marathas regarding reservation and the immense anger within the community, especially in the Marathwada region. The activist, who chose not to support any party for the ongoing elections, said that Modi had been speaking against Marathas and Muslims, which had angered both communities considerably. Manoj Jarange-Patil

Excerpts from his exclusive interview with HT at his village, Antarwali Sarati:

Q. How is the Maratha community responding to this election?

A: Prime minister Narendra Modi has realised that Marathas are against the BJP and he has also realised that it has happened because their state leaders like Devendra Fadnavis booked lakhs of our youth involved in protests for no fault of theirs. He also constituted an SIT (special investigation team) to probe my role in the stir. All this has compelled Modi to camp in Maharashtra – he has been staying back in the state for days, having realised that Marathas are unhappy with them. This is the strength of Marathas.

Q. Have you taken any stand against ruling parties?

A: We have neither supported nor opposed anybody in the Lok Sabha polls but we will make it a point to show our strength. We have appealed to community members to defeat those who were opposed to reservation in the Lok Sabha polls.

Q. Some people in your community have reacted to the prime minister’s statement in Beed on Tuesday, saying the Congress government in Karnataka had included Muslims among OBCs overnight.

A: Modi’s remarks related to OBC reservation in Karnataka was a message to Marathas that no other castes would be included among OBCs.

Q. But he was talking only about inclusion of Muslims among OBCs.

A: The Karnataka government has passed a notification for the inclusion of Muslims among OBCs – it was not a backdoor entry. When I enquired about the position in Modi’s Gujarat, I was told that there are 17 Muslim castes included among OBCs. How did the BJP government in Gujarat include Muslims among OBCs? What does Modi want to achieve by passing remarks against Muslims during electioneering? His remarks also mean that he does not want Marathas to be included among OBCs.

Q. Is the Maratha versus OBC tussle affecting elections in constituencies such as Beed?

A: We are not advocating for any candidate in Beed. Both the main candidates – Pankaja Munde from BJP and Bajrang Sonawane from NCP (SP) are OBCs (Sonawane claims he is a Maratha). Marathas have always voted for OBC candidates in Beed and OBC leaders like Gopinath Munde, Babanrao Dhakane, Kesharkaku Kshirsagar,Pankaja Munde, Dhanajay Munde have been elected MPs and MLAs because of Marathas. We never discriminated.

Q. What have you planned after the Lok Sabha elections?

A: We are holding a rally on a 900-acre ground on June 8 and expect at least 60 million Marathas from across the state as well as outside to attend it. This will be a completely apolitical rally organised to push for reservation.

Q. Are you looking at contesting the assembly polls which will be held later this year?

A: Yes, during the assembly polls, we will show our strength in all 288 constituencies by fielding our candidates. Marathas, Muslims, Dalits, Lingayats will join hands. We have the strength to win over 69 constituencies on our own and with all smaller communities on board, we will have considerable presence in all 288 constituencies.