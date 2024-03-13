Modi lays foundation for ‘Unity Mall’ in Ulwe

NAVI MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation for the ‘Ekta Mall’ (Unity Mall) — a scheme launched by the central government to support artesian and weavers — in the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai through a remote online programme. HT Image

The Centre, in the fiscal year 2023-24, launched the PM-Ekta Mall initiative in every state and union territory, supported by the ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24, which entails interest-free loan to the state with repayment to be made in 50 years.

CIDCO has been entrusted to implement the project that will come up in sector 12 of Ulwe on plot number 5, measuring 5,200 sqm. The mall, a cultural hub and a tourist attraction, will be completed in 18 months, with the Centre allocating ₹215 crore.

Speaking on the Bhumi Pujan of the mall, chief minister Eknath Shinde said, “We are pleased that Ulwe has been chosen for the development of Ekta Mall, which has been planned in every state of the country by the central government.”

The project aims to provide a marketplace for artisans, weavers, small entrepreneurs, women self-help groups and farmers to sell handicrafts, Geographical Indication (GI) products, products made in handlooms and other such items manufactured locally.

The Centre has allocated ₹5,000 crore for the Unity Malls across the country, with each state with a minimum incentive of ₹100 crore.

“The Mall will promote national integration, ‘Make in India’ and ‘One District One Product’ initiatives,” said Shinde, adding that it will provide an avenue for the artisans from rural areas, from all over the country, to market their products and promote local handicrafts in the urban areas.

“The culture of 28 states and 8 union territories will be exhibited at the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai in Raigad district,” said Shinde.

According to a CIDCO official, the mall will be a six-storey structure with two basements and parking facilities. The operation and maintenance will be given on a public-private partnership basis.

“Apart from having many shops, it will also have areas for exhibitions, a food court with restaurants, offices, a multi-purpose hall, amphitheatre and mini theatre, along with a crèche and play area to accommodate children of women entrepreneurs, said the CIDCO official. “Skill development and training will be provided at the facility, which will also have a digital and book library on handicrafts.”