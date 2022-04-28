Money laundering case: Nawab Malik files for bail on medical grounds
Mumbai: Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik on Thursday approached the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court seeking bail on medical grounds. The court has posted the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader’s plea for a hearing on May 2.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides. The 62-year-old is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation against Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close associates, based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, 2022, in connection with the purported terrorist activities and drug trafficking undertaken by the gang.
ED claimed Nawab Malik has usurped a prime property at Kurla -- Goawala Compound spread over three acres and valued at about ₹300 crore at a current market price -- originally owned by one Munira Plumber through Solidus Investments, in active connivance with Haseena Parkar, the late sister of Dawood Ibrahim.
“For usurping this property, Haseena Parkar and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a façade of genuinity for this criminal act,” ED had said in a release.
“These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother Mariyam Goawala by getting it registered on the strength of fake/forged documents in the name of Solidus Investments Private Limited,” the agency added.
The agency has claimed that the rent amount of ₹11.70 crore collected by Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure from tenants on this property was also proceeds of crime, as contemplated under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The Malik family has rubbished the allegations and claimed that a family firm had purchased Goawala Compound from Munira Plumber’s power of attorney holder Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel, a purported frontman of Haseena Parkar, and the transaction was backed by valid documents.
Kirit Somaiya moves HC seeking CBI probe into ‘attack’ on him
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday filed a petition in the Bombay high court for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Bandra police station which he claims was manipulated by the police. Somaiya has also prayed for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged attack on him on April 23 outside Khar police station for a thorough and impartial investigation.
Controversial slogans removed from BHU walls
Security personnel of the BHU proctorial board and police personnel removed controversial slogans from the walls on the BHU campus on Thursday. These slogans had come up at many locations on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning. Under the slogans was written Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha. The BCM is an organisation of BHU students which raises issues of students. The university administration has started probing the matter.
Loudspeaker row: MVA calls for Sadbhavana rally on April 30 in Pune
PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi and left parties and organisations have jointly called the unity sadbhavana rally on April 30 at Alka Talkies chowk. Leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena along with those of the Communist Party of India jointly held a press briefing and announced conducting the sadbhavana rally at Alka Talkies chowk near LIC building on Saturday, April 30.
Fourth heatwave in two months, Maharashtra sizzles above 40°C
PUNE As continued and increasing heat grips Maharashtra, many parts of the state reported day temperature over 41 degrees Celsius as part of ongoing heatwave. In the last two months, Maharashtra has witnessed heat wave-like conditions at least four times, a rare occurrence according to India Meteorological Department officials. The first heatwave was witnessed during March 14 which was followed by another during March 27 and third during April 3 onwards.
Yogi stresses need for realising “Digital India” dream
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for realising the dream of “Digital India” and make every youth of the state “smart” by providing them free smartphones and tablets. Yogi was speaking at the first free smartphones and tablets distribution ceremony in the Yogi 2.0 government organised at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University here. Yogi also asserted that no one could judge a person by their personal appearance.
