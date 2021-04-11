More PPE kits, ventilators were given to BJP-led states than to Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that not only in terms of Covid-19 vaccines, the Narendra Modi-led central government has discriminated against Maharashtra with respect to supply of critical medical equipment such as PPE kits, N95 masks and ventilators.

Citing the reply given in Lok Sabha by the Union health ministry in February this year, Chavan said the supply to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (UP), West Bengal and Tamil Nadu (where polls are on) was much greater than to Maharashtra.

According to a table released in the press statement by Chavan, Gujarat received 9,623 N95 masks per 1,000 patients, against the 1,560 to Maharashtra, 3,916 to UP, 3,214 to West Bengal and 2,213 to Tamil Nadu. Gujarat and UP received 4,951 and 2,446 PPE kits for every 1,000 patients, while Maharashtra got just 223 per 1,000 patients. Gujarat and UP were given 13 and seven ventilators per 1,000 patients, while Maharashtra was given just two per 1,000 patients.

“Maharashtra has the highest Covid-19 caseload, despite which we are facing step-motherly treatment from the government of India in not only the supply of vaccines, but also in supply of quantities of critical medical equipment supplied to each state, as of 10 February 2021. As per the Lok Sabha reply, in all the categories, Gujarat was given the lion’s share of supply of medical equipment, which is disproportionate to the caseload of Covid-19,” Chavan has said.

BJP’s media cell chief Vishwas Pathak said, “The ruling parties in Maharashtra have been blaming the Centre for everything from the day they assumed the power. They first attacked the Centre over the GST share, then they blamed the lockdown announced by the Prime Minister and now they are comparing Gujarat to Maharashtra. But at the same time, they are not talking about Congress-led Rajasthan, which has got same treatment as Maharashtra. The Centre follows WHO guidelines as far as the supply of the medical equipment is concerned. The MVA government should concentrate on its performance, rather than blaming the Centre every now and then.”