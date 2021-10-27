More than 100 BJP workers join NCP in Thane

Thane’s Ulhasnagar witnessed an exodus of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers as 114 of them joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday. 21 corporators of the BJP in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation also crossed over to the NCP during a function.

They switched parties in presence of Maharashtra state housing minister Jitendra Awhad and former MP Anand Paranjape. The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has a total of 32 BJP corporators.

Along with these workers, 19 former corporators of the UMC and the sarpanch, deputy sarpanch of Warap, Mharal and Kamba gram panchayats also joined the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Pancham Kalani was also appointed as NCP Ulhasnagar president, news agency PTI reported.

BJP lawmaker joins TMC in Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal also saw a BJP legislator join Trinamool Congress. Krishna Kalyani, MLA from Raiganj in north Bengal, joined the TMC on Wednesday.

“In BJP there is no audit of good performance. There is only conspiracy. You cannot win an election with just conspiracy. To win an election you need development,” Kalyani was quoted as saying according to a report by HT. Kalyani is the fifth legislator who joined the TMC following BJP’s defeat in the West Bengal elections.

