Morning accident claims three lives on Parel TT Bridge

Mumbai: A man and two women were killed in an early morning accident on Parel TT bridge on Tuesday. The police report indicates that the 25-year-old man and the two women, also in their early twenties, were riding triple seat on a scooter at high speed without helmets. The biker lost control, jumped over the road divider, and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction. Mumbai, India. Jan 16,2024 - Three people, including two women, were killed in an accident after their Scooter collided with a dumper heading in the opposite direction on Parel Bridge in Mumbai. Jan 16,2024

The Bhoiwada police received information about the accident around 6:15am from the truck driver. “Upon arriving at the scene, we discovered a scooter had collided with a truck near the beginning of the Parel TT flyover. The three individuals on the scooter sustained severe head injuries. The man, identified as 25-year-old Tanishq Ashok Patange from Punjabi Colony, Sion Koliwada was recognised through his Aadhar Card found in his pocket,” according to a police officer.

One of the women, identified as Renuka Tamhankar, 25, residing in Mahim, was found with an employer-issued identity card from BPO Foundever in Chandivali, Andheri East. The third woman’s identity was established through a Bank ATM card found in her purse, revealing her as Nicole Dias, 25, residing in Girgaum.

It is believed that the three were en route to South Mumbai, intending to drop Dias when the accident occurred. Tanishq had recently come to Mumbai from Chandigarh, where he worked in a call center. His father, Ashok Patange, shared that Tanishq had purchased the scooter three months ago in installments.

Ashok who drives a taxi, found Tanishq was not at home when he woke up around 6am. He assumed that his son had already left. Tanishq had studied till FYJC but dropped out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nicole Dias had told her parents that she was going to the house of Tamhankar, as her mother was unwell due to cancer. However, Tamhankar had left home at night for her BPO work. The details surrounding the meeting and the events leading up to the accident remain unclear. All three were riding without helmets,” said the police officer.