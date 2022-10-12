Mother-son booked after Canadian daughter-in-law alleges harassment

A Canadian citizen has approached the Vashi police, alleging cruelty and harassment by her Indian husband and mother-in-law. A case against the duo has been registered based on the directions of the magistrate court where she had first filed a complaint.

Izabel Bricolt, 47, has claimed that she was denied food and abuses were hurled at her. She said her husband who had introduced himself as Rajesh Oberoi when they met in Goa was found to be Rajesh Shukla after marriage. She also said her husband had told her that he worked in the movie industry but it turned out to be a lie.

“She has accused her husband of sexually assaulting her and of worshipping devil which has made her suspicious that he is into black magic. We have not been able to find any evidence to substantiate her black magic claims,” an officer from Vashi police station said, adding, the court has now asked her husband to file a reply.

The woman, who is a Canadian by birth, had come to India in 2015 to learn about Indian culture and family system. While she was living in south Goa, she met Rajesh. After he proposed her, they got married at an Arya Samaj temple in Uttar Pradesh. Later, he brought her to his residence in sector 14, Vashi.

Oberoi initially pretended to be a follower of Sanatan culture but later he got addicted to alcohol and started threatening and abusing her, the complainant said. She further claimed that even though he knew that she had fibroids, he used to force himself on her.

“She has also alleged that her husband used to film her secretly, stalk her, and also kept a tab on her social media activity. All the allegations are being investigated,” the police officer said.

The mother-son duo was booked on Tuesday for cheating, cruelty, and criminal intimidation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.