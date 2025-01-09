Mother-son duo run over by garbage truck in Kalyan

THANE: A speeding truck ran over a woman and her 4-year-old child at the Sri Dakshin Maruti Temple Square on Agra Road in Kalyan West on Wednesday, crushing them under the wheels of the vehicle. A speeding truck ran over a woman and her 4-year-old child at the Sri Dakshin Maruti Temple Square on Agra Road in Kalyan West. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Bazarpeth police in Kalyan West have detained the driver, who works for the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s waste transportation service. The accident caused a stir in Kalyan city, with public and political parties taking to the streets to protest.

The deceased have been identified as Nisha Someskar, a homemaker, and her son Ansh Someskar, residents of Kalyan. Nisha’s husband works in Bengaluru and frequently visits the city. According to relatives, he had returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday morning and the accident occurred at noon on the same day.

According to police, Nisha and Ansh were crossing the road when the garbage truck, speeding from Sahjanand Square towards Lalchowki, ran over them, killing both on the spot.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents in the Lalchowki area and a crowd gathered, demanding 24-hour traffic police presence and strict action against the KDMC garbage collection vehicles, which, according to them, are driven at high speeds without regard for pedestrians.

Prakash Shinde, a resident and protester, said, “I had just turned my back to the chowk when the accident occurred. The driver couldn’t apply the brakes on time due to the speed and poor vehicle maintenance.”

Bajarpeth police rushed to the scene, conducted a panchnama, and sent the bodies for postmortem.

An officer from Bajarpeth police station said, “We immediately took control of the situation. The driver was taken into custody, and the case registration is underway.”

After the horrific incident, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) became aggressive, blaming the broken divider on the road for the accident. Former MLA Prakash Bhoi and his supporters staged a roadblock. Civic officials visited the protest site and assured the MNS workers that a solution would be implemented soon.