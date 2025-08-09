Mumbai: A 40-year-old motorcyclist died after another bike allegedly rammed into his bike from behind in Chembur on Thursday. While he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, the biker who hit him fractured his leg in the accident, said a police officer. Motorcyclist dead after being hit by bike in Chembur

According to the police, the incident occurred at 5 pm on Thursday near Amar Mahal Junction in Chembur when Mohammed Hanif Amir Shaikh, a resident of Sion, was going to Thane. Sohail Raffiq Khan, 41, a security guard from Navi-Mumbai who was also heading to Thane, rammed into Shaikh’s bike from behind, causing both bikes to skid.

Shaikh and Khan were both seriously injured and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital. While Shaikh succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, Khan’s leg was fractured in the accident, the officer said.

A case has been registered against Khan for rash and negligent driving.