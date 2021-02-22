MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel
Member of Parliament (MP) Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel on Monday afternoon. Delkar was an independent MP and was serving his seventh term as one. A preliminary probe indicates that he died by suicide, police said.
Delkar was found dead in a room in Hotel Sea Green, in the Marine Drive area of Mumbai. Police have also recovered a suicide note written in Gujarati from the room Delkar was staying in.
Also Read | ‘Another lockdown unaffordable’: Maharashtra minister Tope urges people
“A suicide note has been found. Investigation is on. Exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy is conducted,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Chaitanya Siriprolu.
Police sources said that he has named some people in the suicide note. However, the police have not shared details with the media, saying it is an ongoing investigation.
It is not yet clear as to why the lawmaker had come to Mumbai.
Delkar, 58, is survived by wife Kalaben Delkar and two children Abhinav and Divita. He represented the Dadra-Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency. He had contested from Bharatiya Navshakti Party, which he had founded, and got elected. He was first elected in 1989.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Commuters may have to pay higher auto, taxi fares
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another lockdown unaffordable’: Maharashtra minister Tope urges people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead at a hotel in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
36 per cent rise in active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai since February 8: BMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents of bride, groom booked in Mumbai for violating Covid-19 norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar cancels all public events
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges to remain shut in Nagpur till March 7 amid Covid-19 spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instead of taking Ram Temple donations, slash fuel prices: Shiv Sena to govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: Bombay HC grants 6 months’ interim bail to Varavara Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varavara Rao, arrested in Bhima Koregaon case, gets interim bail for 6 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Vidarbha reports highest number of Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC to hear Sherlyn Chopra’s pre-arrest bail plea today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price hike: Shiv Sena puts up 'yahi hai acche din?' banners at petrol pumps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will review the need for fresh lockdown after 8 days: Uddhav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox