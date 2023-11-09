close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / MPCB, traffic police crack down on concrete plants, heavy vehicles

MPCB, traffic police crack down on concrete plants, heavy vehicles

ByJeet Mashru
Nov 09, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Maharashtra Pollution control board issues notices to 14 RMC plants associated with infrastructure projects in Mumbai. Mumbai Traffic police to take strict action against heavy vehicles not complying with air pollution mitigation guidelines.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution control board (MPCB) on Wednesday issued notices to 14 ready mix concrete (RMC) plants in the city that were associated with the Coastal Road Project (south), Mumbai metro line 3 works and private construction sites. The notices, called ‘proposed directions,’ were issued to infrastructure projects for the first time in the last two weeks.

In the past two weeks, MPCB has sent closure notices to 17 laundries and foundries in Kurla, directed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Tata Power to reduce production by 50%, issued strict guidelines to Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited in Chembur and closed two ready mix concrete (RMC) plants. A closure notice was also sent to CEAT Tyres factory in Bhandup.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic police on Wednesday issued a notification instructing all its officials to take strict action against heavy vehicles that were not complying with air pollution mitigation guidelines and the Bombay High Court order banning transportation of construction debris till Friday. The notification directed officials to penalise vehicles without valid PUC and under various sections of Motor Vehicles Act. It stated that RMC trucks or construction trucks, if found plying openly without following guidelines, would also face action.

“We will start penalising drivers if we find them violating the law,” said Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic). Officials said illegally modified vehicle silencers and commercial vehicles older than 8 years that were plying in the city would also be penalised.

