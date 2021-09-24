MSEDCL disconnects electricity supply of 42K consumers for non-payment of bills in Kalyan division

Over the last three weeks, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) disconnected the power supply of 42,000 defaulters in Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane rural, Badlapur, Ambernath, Shahapur, Vasai-Virar and Palghar regions.

Meanwhile, around two lakh more consumers who have defaulted in payment of electricity bills are still under watch.

More than two lakh household, commercial and industrial consumers who have each defaulted more than ₹500 electricity bill are under watch and will be facing disconnection of electricity supply anytime if they don’t pay the bills within the given time, according to the MSEDCL officials.

“Consumers should pay the electricity bills on time and also clear the defaulted amount so that there is no disruption in the power supply,” said Dhananjay Aundhekar, chief engineer, MSEDCL.

In the last three weeks, Kalyan zone 1, which caters to Kalyan and Dombivli, disconnected the electricity supply of 5,465 consumers. Kalyan zone 2, which includes Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Shahpur, Thane rural, disconnected electricity supply of 7,972 consumers while the rest are from Vasai-Virar and Palghar division.

Apart from this, the power supply to 25 water supply systems and 149 streetlights were also disconnected. Meanwhile, 20,211 consumers have managed to pay the bills and get the electricity supply resumed.

In Kalyan division, around 6.72 lakh consumers have defaulted payment totalling ₹669Cr.

“We appeal to all these consumers to pay the bills on time and help the company. Once the power supply is disconnected, the consumers are expected to pay the present bill, default amount and also reconnection charges. Then only the power supply will be resumed,” added Aundhekar.

The MSEDCL also warned consumers from not using the electricity illegally once their connection is cut due to non-payment of bills. “We keep a watch on such consumers if they are consuming the electricity from their neighbourhood and we take action against them,” said Vijaysinh Dudhbhate, PRO, MSEDCL, Kalyan zone.