MUMBAI: Noting the continued influx of mentally ill patients being brought to the Sailani Baba Dargah in Buldhana for a “divine cure” and instances of them being chained or abandoned there, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has directed the state government to upgrade mental healthcare facilities in the district and conduct awareness programmes to ensure such patients receive scientific treatment and their rights are protected. MSHRC flags ‘inhuman’ treatment of mentally ill at Buldhana dargah

The directions came in response to a suo-motu case initiated by MSHRC in 2024, after a media report revealed that hundreds of mentally ill patients, with schizophrenia, hysteria, depression and myopathies, were kept chained outside the Sailani Baba Dargah in Buldhana in the hope of a “divine cure”. Noting the “inhuman” treatment towards such mental illness, the commission stated that it is “nothing but a stigma on civil society and the government”.

MSHRC observed that while some patients stay at the dargah for treatment by local untrained, unqualified practitioners or quack doctors, some are abandoned there by their families. “The unclear origin and manifestations of mental disorder have historically led religious institutions to attribute them to metaphysical forces or spiritual affliction, such as demonic possessions. This attribution has influenced the prescribed treatment for mental illness, which frequently involved ritualistic practices like exorcism, removing evil spirits or demons that cause mental illness,” it said.

In 2024, the commission had directed the state to submit a fact-finding inquiry report into the matter. Following this, an affidavit filed by the Buldhana superintendent of police highlighted that the authorities had informed local residents about the strict actions to be taken against such inhuman treatment of mentally ill patients by unqualified practitioners. The authorities had also installed CCTV cameras on the dargah’s premises to monitor patients and the treatments they received, the affidavit added.

“We are aware that challenging the faith of individuals in divine power for curing is personal and a very sensitive matter and requires handling with due care with systematic approach,” the commission said, noting that patients and their families are still not attracted to scientific methods of treatment and are not ready to bear the cost of prolonged treatment.

Subsequently, the commission observed that an all-out effort by all agencies, including the local administration, police and the medical authorities, is required to improve the situation. It recommended that the public health department implement a proposal for an independent 30-bed ward at the district hospital for such patients to strengthen the available medical infrastructure near the dargah.

Further, it ordered the department to appoint at least one qualified psychiatrist on a permanent basis and increase the frequency of outreach programmes. It also directed the department to consider opening a regional mental hospital near the dargah, and for the district collector to develop a strong community movement to address the mental health issue and its treatment protocol.