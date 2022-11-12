Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MSRTC pet smart card project falls flat after 3 years in operation

MSRTC pet smart card project falls flat after 3 years in operation

mumbai news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 01:03 AM IST

Mumbai For the last six months, around 40 lakh commuters across the state travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses have not been able to use their smart cards

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai For the last six months, around 40 lakh commuters across the state travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses have not been able to use their smart cards. What’s worse, the renewal process for these cards is also shut.

Officials from MSRTC said the contracts for smart cards, which were given to private companies, lapsed in June following which an extension was granted till August.

“We are still in talks with the private agencies and figuring a way out to ensure smart cards are back in use. However, this is not impacting our revenue or passenger base,” said a senior MSRTC officer.

Commuters are irked as they have loaded these smart cards with money and are unable to use them. Not only that the renewal of cards has stopped, but issuance of new cards has also been closed.

In 2018, MSRTC had announced smart cards based on a government resolution that mandated all concessions via smart card with the aim to prevent any misuse. On June 1, 2019, smart cards were released by MSRTC.

From senior citizens, students to differently abled, many could avail the concessions with the help of these cards. According to MSRTC officials, the contract was awarded to two agencies of which one went bankrupt and the contract for the other lapsed in June 2022.

“As this card had a digital wallet facility, it was very convenient for my aged parents to use. They could easily travel within the village and also avail the same when they travel to Nashik to meet me. However, now they have to ensure to keep enough money handy while travelling. It is unfair when government bodies start such initiatives with much fanfare but do not bother to continue it,” said Anish Choudhari, resident of Nashik but a regular MSRTC Commuter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out