MSRTC pet smart card project falls flat after 3 years in operation

Mumbai For the last six months, around 40 lakh commuters across the state travelling by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses have not been able to use their smart cards. What’s worse, the renewal process for these cards is also shut.

Officials from MSRTC said the contracts for smart cards, which were given to private companies, lapsed in June following which an extension was granted till August.

“We are still in talks with the private agencies and figuring a way out to ensure smart cards are back in use. However, this is not impacting our revenue or passenger base,” said a senior MSRTC officer.

Commuters are irked as they have loaded these smart cards with money and are unable to use them. Not only that the renewal of cards has stopped, but issuance of new cards has also been closed.

In 2018, MSRTC had announced smart cards based on a government resolution that mandated all concessions via smart card with the aim to prevent any misuse. On June 1, 2019, smart cards were released by MSRTC.

From senior citizens, students to differently abled, many could avail the concessions with the help of these cards. According to MSRTC officials, the contract was awarded to two agencies of which one went bankrupt and the contract for the other lapsed in June 2022.

“As this card had a digital wallet facility, it was very convenient for my aged parents to use. They could easily travel within the village and also avail the same when they travel to Nashik to meet me. However, now they have to ensure to keep enough money handy while travelling. It is unfair when government bodies start such initiatives with much fanfare but do not bother to continue it,” said Anish Choudhari, resident of Nashik but a regular MSRTC Commuter.