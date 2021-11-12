MSRTC strike: Transport corporation suffers losses worth 126 crore

The cash-strapped Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), which is one of the largest transport corporations of India, has suffered losses worth ₹126.49 crore owing to the employees’ strike that has been going on for more than two weeks, officials from the transport body has said.

As the transport corporation with strength of 96,000 employees is unable to operate buses in Maharashtra, the organisation is suffering a daily average loss between ₹10 crore and ₹25 crore, officials said. Between October 27 and November 10 – the period the employees have been on strike – MSRTC has suffered a loss of ₹111.49 crore. On Thursday alone, MSRTC suffered loss of ₹15 crore.

The strike began on October 27, but was later called off. However, a few employees continued the stir, impacting bus operations in the state.

“The losses are increasing daily. We are in constant touch with the employees and have requested them to return back to work,” said a senior MSRTC official.

The unions called for a strike after salaries were delayed and the deaths of employees by suicide in the past one year. The unions have demanded an increase in salary, merger of MSRTC with Maharashtra government, increase in dearness and house rent allowances.

Employees’ unions have been claiming that more than 30 employees have died by suicide owing to the financial crisis that has been caused due to the delay in receiving salaries.

On Thursday, state transport minister Anil Parab met MSRTC officials and employee leaders. Parab said several employees want to return to work and they would be provided protection by the government.

“I have met the officials and controllers of every division and will be meeting the director general of police. I ensure that complete protection will be provided to the employees who return back to work,” said Parab.

Parab also said efforts are being made in order to resume bus operations soon in the entire state to ease commuters’ hassles.

The state government on Monday had permitted private buses, school buses, contract carriage and goods carriage buses to ferry passengers owing to the ongoing strike by MSRTC employees.