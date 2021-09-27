MU announces winter exam schedule

The University of Mumbai on Monday released dates of commencement of winter examinations for professional undergraduate and post-graduate courses. In a circular shared with colleges, the university has also highlighted that they will be sharing question banks for semester 5 subjects in all courses except BA, BCom and BSc.

“The question banks will be shared directly with the lead colleges of every cluster, who will then share the same with member colleges. The idea is to bring uniformity in questions and a certain format for final-year exams,” said a senior official from the University of Mumbai.

In April this year, the MU first started the move to share question banks with colleges but at that time, they limited the question banks for final year engineering and diploma programs only.

Once again this year, the exams will be held in the online mode and in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. However, for technical courses, including Engineering, MCA and Pharmacy, theory paper of 80 marks will be divided, where MCQs will be for 20 marks and remaining 60 marks will be for descriptive questions. Similarly, the exam paper pattern for architecture students will also change in order to incorporate descriptive and design based questions.

As of now, the university has shared date of exam commencement for BE, B Pharm, B Arch, M Arch, Law (three years and five years) and MCA batches. While the exams for architecture batches will begin from October, BE and pharmacy batches will have exams in November and law exams have been scheduled to begin in December.

“We will also share date of exam commencement for other courses soon,” said the MU official.