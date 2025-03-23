MUMBAI: Amid high drama, protests, and tight security, the University of Mumbai (MU) on Saturday passed its annual budget of ₹968.17 crore for the financial year 2025-26, marking a 9.52% increase from the previous year’s budget of ₹857 crore. The budget was approved by a majority vote during the senate meeting at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall in the university’s Fort campus, despite strong opposition from members of Yuva Sena (UBT) and the Bombay University and College Teachers Union (BUCTU). MU passes ₹ 968.17 cr budget amid protests, sloganeering

The session witnessed disruptions, including sloganeering, a walkout, and a sit-in protest by senate members affiliated with the two groups. Protesters claimed that the university bypassed proper procedure by failing to discuss the budget separately at the Management Council (MC) meeting before presenting it in the Senate.

Ahead of the budget presentation, 10 members of Yuva Sena (UBT) and eight from BUCTU opposed the proceedings, arguing that the budget was not explicitly mentioned as a point on the MC meeting agenda held on March 12. They alleged that the administration had not followed due process and demanded a postponement.

Sheetal Devrukhkar-Sheth, a Yuva Sena (UBT) member, raised a point of order, stating, “Since the budget was not part of the MC meeting agenda, it was not discussed there and should not be presented in the Senate.” This triggered a brief walkout, after which the protesting members staged a sit-in inside the well of the house, forcing an adjournment of the meeting for 15 minutes. However, the disruption continued until the end of the session.

Defending the university’s position, pro-vice chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamare clarified that the budget was discussed at the MC meeting, as its minutes were included in the agenda. “The discussion was held as per procedure, and the budget was included in the agenda as part of the minutes of the previous meeting,” he asserted. Other MC members backed the administration, and the budget presentation proceeded despite the ongoing protest.

Within minutes of the presentation, the budget was passed with a majority vote. Governor-nominated Senate member Dhanesh Sawant criticised the disruptive protests, stating, “If any member has objections, they should raise them in the prescribed manner. Entering the well of the house is not an appropriate way to protest.”

Despite the budget’s approval, all 18 protesting members continued their sit-in at the convocation hall until late night. This disruption echoes past tensions at MU.

In 2018, a similar budget session faced opposition from elected Senate members citing a lack of transparency. In 2021, Yuva Sena leaders protested the last-minute circulation of budget documents, and in 2023, a walkout occurred over faculty recruitment policies.

The budget was presented by CA. Harshal Wagh, finance and accounts officer, MU, in the presence of vice chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni, pro-vice chancellor Ajay Bhamre, and registrar Prasad Karande.

This year’s budget has shown a deficit of ₹147.63 crore. In the budget for the financial year 2025-26, a substantial provision of ₹75 crore has been made for academic and governance excellence initiatives, including strengthening research and innovation culture, internationalisation of higher education and initiatives for global citizenship education, student support and advancement initiatives, and alumni connect and university-industry collaboration initiatives.