Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has cleared new guidelines to introduce ‘Honours’ and ‘Honours with Research’ tracks in the fourth year of undergraduate programmes, starting in the 2026-27 academic year in line with recommendations of the Maharashtra State Academic and Research Council. MU to roll out Honours, Research tracks in 4th-year UG programmes

The university’s Academic Council approved the framework under the National Education Policy, allowing students to choose between the two tracks after completing three years. The fourth year, along with a postgraduate diploma and the first year of a PG programme, will be classified at Level 6.0 under the National Credit Framework.

The Honours track will involve advanced study in the major subject along with a four-credit internship, while the research option will require completion of a 12-credit research project or dissertation. A minimum CGPA of 7.5 will be required to opt for the research track. Overall, students will need to complete 160-176 credits over four years.

The university has also set eligibility norms for colleges to offer the fourth year. Only autonomous colleges with postgraduate courses can roll out the fourth year initially, while non-autonomous colleges will follow from 2027-28. Colleges must also have recognised research facilities to offer the research track.

Officials said the move aims to give students more flexibility and deeper academic exposure in line with the National Education Policy. The university is expected to release detailed rules soon.

Welcoming the decision, Madhav Rajwade, Principal, Sathaye College, Vile Parle, said, “This is a step-by-step implementation of NEP. Colleges now have clarity on how to run the fourth year. Students will benefit and get a chance for specialised education.”

Currently, the university has 127 autonomous and 750 non-autonomous colleges.

Separately, the council approved norms allowing engineering graduates to take direct admission into the second year of the M.Sc. programme in Nano Science and Nano Technology, subject to completion of two bridge courses.