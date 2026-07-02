MUMBAI: Fayyaz Premji, 39, who distributed capsules filled with rodenticide to participants in a Muharram procession last week, passing them off as painkillers, had extensively researched various poisons and related chemicals online. Muharram poisoning: Accused researched toxins online

Premji had painstakingly filled thousands of capsules with 1gm of zinc phosphide each, confident that the quantum of the chemical wouldn’t be fatal when consumed but would cause chaos, he has told the Byculla police. Premji, who worked in a paint manufacturing unit in Pune, planned to take credit for the chaos the next day. Only, he was arrested before the situation escalated.

Byculla police said they have found copious amounts of material in Premji’s internet search history relating to how zinc phosphide reacts with the human body and what happens thereafter. They said he also watched videos of scientific experiments online.

“He thoroughly studied zinc phosphide before ordering the chemical and the capsules online. He seems confident that the 1gm he filled in each capsule would not be fatal but create chaos,” said a police officer.

During Muharram processions, it is customary for volunteers to distribute free food, water, juice and medicines among participants. Several people swallowed the capsules and it was only after many fell violently ill that the trail led to Premji.

Police said Premji, after carefully adding the rodenticide to each capsule, prepared packets, each containing four to five tablets. “He told people they were ayurvedic painkillers,” said the police officer.

Police said Premji’s father and brother have recorded their statements. They said they were not aware of Premji’s plans but that he was angry with the Khoja Shia community as he had lost elections to the Jamaat.

Police say they do not suspect Premji is disturbed and are not seeking a psychological evaluation to assess his mental status.