Mulund-based fish dealer duped of 3.48 Crore

Mumbai: A Mulund-based live fish dealer has allegedly been cheated to the tune of ₹3.48 crore. Police said the accused, various agencies and individuals, took money from the victim for supplying him live ornamental fish, but they failed to do so.

The Mulund Police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against various companies and individuals. The police said the complainant, 53-year-old Manoj Sawant, a resident of Charai in Thane, runs a shop - Aqua Fisher in Mulund and deals in home aquarium fish and accessories.

“During the course of his business, he developed friendship with Nikesh Lodha, who imports and supplies live fish in local market. In October, Sawant was in need of live ornamental fish and therefore, he contacted Lodha, who gave him reference of SK Logistics and Dishu Corporation, both based in Kalbadevi,” said a police officer from Mulund police station.

Sawant was told that they would charge him ₹3.55 crore for his order and he agreed. “Sawant gave the order to Lodha, who in turn placed the order with SK Logistics and Dishu Corporation. The firms then placed the order with Chennai-based Arvika Logistics, Capricorn and Unitel. Later, they passed the message that all the payment for the order will have to be made in advance,” said the police officer.

Accordingly, the complainant transferred around ₹3.48 crore to the bank accounts of the companies to get the live fish. He was told that his order would be sent by a Hong Kong-based company — Cepheus Shipping Limited.

Later, Sawant and Lodha kept following up on their order with the Kalbadevi and Chennai-based companies. Initially, they were told that it usually takes around 30-40 days to deliver the order.

“When the complainant checked with Cepheus, he came to know that no such order was placed with the Hong Kong-based company and the other companies started avoiding him, after which he registered a case against the firms,” said a police officer.

Kantilal Kothmire, senior police inspector of Mulund police station, confirmed that the case was registered on Tuesday and that they were carrying out investigations.