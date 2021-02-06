Mumbai: 144 volunteers take part in phase 3 trial of Russian vaccine

After Covishield and Covaxin, Mumbai has started the clinical trial of a third vaccine — Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine at the government-run St George hospital. Already 144 volunteers have taken the first shot of the vaccine in January for the third phase of the trial.

In November 2020, the hospital had participated in the second phase of trial of the vaccine. During that, 18 volunteers had registered themselves for the trial. Out of this, six of them were doctors. Following which, in January, the third phase was initiated at the hospital.

“We started the third phase of the trial on January 20 which was concluded on January 30,” said Dr Akash Khobragade, superintendent of the hospital.

The trial was kept under the carpet to maintain its confidentiality. But despite this, the hospital received overwhelming response from volunteers, especially doctors from private hospitals.

“Initially, we were given the target to vaccinate only 100 volunteers. But later, we started getting calls from the public and doctors from private hospitals who showed interest in taking part in the trial. Then the number rose to 144 volunteers. Of this, 25 of the volunteers are doctors from private hospitals,” said Dr Khobragade.

The new analysis of data from 20,000 phase three trial participants, published in the medical journal The Lancet, claimed that the vaccine provides more than 90% efficiency against Sars-Cov-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19.

Sputnik V shots help the body produce antibodies which are specially tailored to the coronavirus which helps the immune system to fight coronavirus when it encounters it for real.

“Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines in the world with efficacy of over 90%,” reads the official website of the manufacturer.

Among the 144 volunteers, none of them reported any severe adverse effect of the vaccine. “Except a new developed minor fever which is common in any immunisation process,” said Dr Khobragade.

Just like Covaxin and Covishield, this vaccine also has two shots. The second one is given after 28 days of taking the first shot. “From next week, we will start providing the second shot to the volunteers. But they will be followed up for the next seven months to check if anyone develops any adverse effect or get infected with Covid-19,” he added.

However, unlike Pfizerand BioNTech vaccine, Sputnik V can be stored in a fridge rather than a freezer, which makes it easier to transport and distribute.