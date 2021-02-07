Mumbai: 2 drug peddlers held, 47 kg ganja seized
Kandivali Unit of Mumbai's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Saturday arrested 2 drug peddlers and seized a total of 47 kg of ganja from their possession.
The total worth of the recovered drug consignment is estimated to be about ₹9 lakhs and 40 thousand.
Deputy Commissioner of Police ANC Datta Nalawade said, "Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell had arrested a 30-year-old woman with 24 kgs of ganja and a 42-year-old man with 23 kgs ganja in two separate incidents."
"The accused male is a resident of Orissa and the accused woman was arrested from Malad area. Both of them were presented in court on Saturday and the court has sent the accused to police custody till February 12," he added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
