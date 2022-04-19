2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested
MUMBAI: The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to drive into the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said.
Police said the men appeared drunk but added their medical report has not come in yet. They were later let out on bail. According to traffic police officials present at the spot, the convoy of the Mauritius Prime Minister was moving from the Western Expressway Highway towards Bandra Worli sea link when the incident took place.
Traffic constable Suraj Mhatre, a beat marshal posted on the north-bound stretch of the road at Mahim Causeway when the convoy was passing, had stopped other vehicles for the VIP movement. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking. They appeared to be in an inebriated state.
API S Khairnar who was also on duty gestured the car to stop but the driver, identified as Akash Anil Shukla (24), began moving forward. Khairnar stopped the car when Shukla started moving the car forward and then backwards intimidating the officials by honking continuously and trying to barge in the convoy of the foreign dignitary.
Sensing that the car driver was drunk and as such was a danger to them and the convoy, traffic police officials tried to persuade the person, Santosh Ginde (22), sitting next to Shukla to try to understand the situation, but Ginde abused the officials and started recording a video on his mobile phone when the officers asked them to get out of the car.
Ginde then threatened the officers when they asked them to park the car and get out, whereas the driver began driving towards the sea link. The traffic police officers then intercepted the car and detained the men.
The officers then took the men to the Bandra police station to get their medical examination done and booked them for abusing police officials and driving dangerously.
Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in Mumbai on Sunday as part of his week-long visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jugnauth will lead a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday evening.
No religious procession to be taken out without permission, says UP CM
With Eid festival and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and many other festivals lined up in the coming days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," Adityanath added. Those who are currently on leave, must return to the place of posting within the next 24 hours.
In UP's Rae Bareli, Dalit boy thrashed, forced to lick feet; video goes viral
At least eight people have been arrested after a class 10 Dalit student was thrashed and made to lick the feet of a man in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli - a video of the shocking incident has surfaced on social media, news agency PTI reported. A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media.
Gang of car thieves busted in Ferozepur, two members held
A gang of car thieves was busted with the arrest of two of its members and the recovery of two stolen cars and a firearm in Ferozepur on Tuesday. When Jagdish Singh of Nathuwala village in Moga district moved further, two unidentified men stopped his car (CH-01-BY-8816) near Santuwala village and drove off in it, taking away his wallet, too.
Punjab govt suspends Sangrur women’s college management for misusing funds
The Punjab government has placed the management of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, under suspension for misusing funds amounting to ₹11.86 crore. Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal has been appointed administrator of the college. Also read: HP Police constable exam: 5 held after WhatsApp chat of paper leak The development came after the state higher education department conducted a probe into allegations of misuse of funds and ordered action against the college's managing committee.
Dalits stage protest in Bharatpur against attack on rally
Jaipur: Dalits took to the streets at Seh in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Tuesday against an alleged attack on a rally to mark Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14, which left nine people injured. The protesting Dalits alleged a false case of theft was later lodged against over two dozen Dalits. District collector Alok Ranjan said stones were thrown at the rally and that a complaint was lodged against nine. Ranjan said the administration is unbiased.
