2 men tried to drive into visiting Mauritius PM’s convoy in Mumbai; arrested

MUMBAI: The Bandra police on Monday arrested two men after they allegedly tried to drive into the convoy of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at Mahim Causeway at 1.50am on Monday, police said.

Police said the men appeared drunk but added their medical report has not come in yet. They were later let out on bail. According to traffic police officials present at the spot, the convoy of the Mauritius Prime Minister was moving from the Western Expressway Highway towards Bandra Worli sea link when the incident took place.

Traffic constable Suraj Mhatre, a beat marshal posted on the north-bound stretch of the road at Mahim Causeway when the convoy was passing, had stopped other vehicles for the VIP movement. Mhatre said that as he was standing there gesturing other vehicles to stop, two men in a brown Renault car began honking. They appeared to be in an inebriated state.

API S Khairnar who was also on duty gestured the car to stop but the driver, identified as Akash Anil Shukla (24), began moving forward. Khairnar stopped the car when Shukla started moving the car forward and then backwards intimidating the officials by honking continuously and trying to barge in the convoy of the foreign dignitary.

Sensing that the car driver was drunk and as such was a danger to them and the convoy, traffic police officials tried to persuade the person, Santosh Ginde (22), sitting next to Shukla to try to understand the situation, but Ginde abused the officials and started recording a video on his mobile phone when the officers asked them to get out of the car.

Ginde then threatened the officers when they asked them to park the car and get out, whereas the driver began driving towards the sea link. The traffic police officers then intercepted the car and detained the men.

The officers then took the men to the Bandra police station to get their medical examination done and booked them for abusing police officials and driving dangerously.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in Mumbai on Sunday as part of his week-long visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jugnauth will lead a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday evening.