Mumbai: 80% of total beds, and 83% of oxygen beds vacant, says BMC

While Mumbai has reported a reduction in weekly positivity rate over the past few weeks, the bed occupancy rate in the hospitals too has gone down.

More than 80% of the Covid-19 beds across hospitals in Mumbai are vacant, and about 83% of the oxygen beds are vacant, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Of the 20,015 total beds available for Covid-19, 16,038 are vacant, while of the 10,519 oxygen beds across Mumbai, 8,828 are available.

In comparison, 52.35% ICU beds are vacant, and 44.7% ventilator beds are vacant.

Of the 2,523 ICU beds, 1,321 are vacant, and of the 1377 ventilator beds, 616 are vacant across the city.

Mumbai’s overall positivity rate is 10.13%. So far, the city has conducted a total of 7,104,722 Covid-19 tests.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 556 new cases, and 12 deaths, taking the total number of cases in the city to 721,516 and the toll to 15,426. The case fatality rate in the city at present is 2.14%.

The active cases in the city are 12,684.

About 43% of the active cases are asymptomatic, 48% are symptomatic and 9% are critical.

On Monday, Mumbai conducted 31,769 Covid-19 tests. The positivity rate for the day is 1.75%.

Currently, the city’s recovery rate is 96%, and the overall growth rate of cases has drastically gone down to 0.09%. Fifteen of the 24 wards in the city have a growth rate more than Mumbai’s average growth rate. The growth rate in K-West ward, corresponding to areas of Andheri West, has the highest growth rate of 0.16%. G-North ward, corresponding to Dadar, Mahim, and Dharavi, has the lowest growth rate of 0.06%. Mumbai’s doubling rate is now 721 days.

There are 10 active containment zones and 70 sealed buildings in the city