Mumbai auto, taxi users to pay more for commute from today
Passengers travelling by autorickshaw or taxi in Mumbai will be paying more for their commute from today, following the Maharashtra government’s February 22 decision to increase the fares of these modes of transport.
The minimum autorickshaw fare (for 1.5 kilometres) is now ₹21 as opposed to ₹18 while the same for black and yellow taxis is ₹25 as opposed to earlier ₹22. The per kilometre rate of autorickshaws has been increased to ₹14.20 from ₹12.19 while that of black and yellow taxis has increased to ₹16.93 from ₹14.84.
Likewise, the minimum auto rickshaw fare during night (midnight to morning) for auto rickshaw is ₹27 and the minimum taxi fare is now ₹32.
The new tariff card can be downloaded here.
The last auto and taxi fare hike took place in June 2015. Mumbai has nearly 200,000 autorickshaws and 40,000 taxis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai auto, taxi users to pay more for commute from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis come into force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Rape-accused arrested 2 months after he fled from Mumbai hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sena minister resigns, wants impartial probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops continue hunt for suspects as CCTV footage provides little clues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't want to impose lockdown but 'majboori' is also something: Maharashtra CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annus horribilis: Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient recalls ordeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra crosses 8,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai temperatures rise to match season’s highest at 36.3°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 women arrested for attacking Mumbai Police officers with knives at Kandivli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai taxi fare rises to ₹25, autos to ₹21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Admissions delayed, 1st-year law classes to begin in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for stabbing relative to death in Colaba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid impact: A year on, passengers yet to get refund from airlines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What to keep in mind while investing in real estate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox