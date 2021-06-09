Mumbai: BJP alleges corruption in cleaning of nullahs; mayor rubbishes claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bandra member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ashish Shelar on Wednesday alleged corruption by the Shiv Sena-ruled Mumbai civic body, in the desilting and cleaning of nullahs in Mumbai. Shelar also alleged that the corruption in the desilting of nullahs, stormwater, open drains and culverts has led to waterlogging in the city leading to hardship to the common citizens of Mumbai.

Shelar, who paid visits to the spots of the nullah cleaning works in the city two days ago, said that the claims of nullah cleaning to the tune of 104% to 107% have been proved false in the first rains in the city. “The city has 170 large nullahs with the length of 253km and small size nullahs admeasuring 439km, micros nullahs measuring 621km and open drains of 1,992km. The desilting, cleaning as well as maintenance, costs Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) around ₹200 crore a year, through contracts awarded. The corruption through nexus between bureaucrats, contractors and ruling parties has badly affected the strengthening of the infrastructure,” he said.

Shelar said that the parameters to measure the nullah cleaning by the civic body is faulty per se. “The corporation has been claiming to have completed 107% cleaning of these nullahs. Our question is how did you measure it when there is no set formula to ascertain or prove it. The BMC does not keep any records of weighing of the silt, CCTV footage to prove its dumping. The tenders given to the contractors are for the cleaning of nullahs thrice a year, but nobody has seen the cleaning except done before the monsoon,” he said.

Shelar said that though they have been talking about it for five years, the issue of corruption for the last 30 years will be raised at an appropriate time. “It is true that we were partners with Sena in BMC, but being junior partners, we had no say in decision making. We will discuss the corruption in the civic body for the last three decades with proof at appropriate times. Ultimately, it’s the money paid towards taxes by 60,000 households in the city that goes down in drains because of corruption,” he said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that they do not take the allegations seriously. “Some people use social media for ranting and keep talking senseless. There is no need to take them seriously. We are committed to serving the people of Mumbai and are ready to take up the valid suggestions openly,” she said.