Mumbai: BMC receives 150,000 doses of Covidshield; all centres to be operational from Monday

After a shortage of vaccine doses for a week, all vaccination centres in the city are expected to remain operational starting Monday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a fresh stock of 150,000 vaccine doses on Sunday. In the coming days, the city is also expected to get vaccine vans that will be parked in several areas for carrying out vaccination drive aggressively in the city.

There are 132 vaccination centres in the city, however, only around 30 vaccination centres, majorly private centres, were shut owing to running out of stock. On Sunday, a mere 38 of the total 132 vaccination centres were operational in the city, owing to a shortage of vaccine doses.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “We have received 1.5 lakh stock of Covishield today. All vaccination centres in Mumbai shall be functional tomorrow. However, Covaxin will be available only at select centres for the second dose due to extremely limited existing stock.”

According to BMC officials, there is a possibility that few private hospitals may not begin vaccination or start it late on Monday. This, as few private hospitals are yet to purchase the doses from BMC. The purchase process will start at 8am on tomorrow (Monday).

Further, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said that as phase three of the drive, for vaccinating those between the age of 18 to 45, starts from May 1, the BMC plans to have vaccine vans visit in several areas of the city.

Pednekar said, “We are not able to conduct door-to-door vaccination for now, but we are exploring to have vaccine vans in the city. These vans will go to different areas and cover the population by vaccinating them. The ground-level workers of political parties can help the administration in getting citizens to come out and get vaccinated.”

Pednekar said, “In the coming days, crowd management will be a challenge, considering vaccination for the age group between 18 to 45 will begin. Hence, in the next two days, the state government will declare its strategy, based on which, the citizens may get vaccinated after registration or appointment.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday 23,419 citizens were vaccinated, of which 1,175 were healthcare workers, 1,523 were frontline workers, 9,802 were above the age of 60 years and 10,919 were between the age of 45 to 59. Overall, 2,237,283 citizens have been vaccinated so far, since January 16, 2021.