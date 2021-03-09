IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: BMC warns of 'gatecrashing' wedding if Covid-19 norms not followed
As per the data provided by BMC, the active coronavirus caseload in Mumbai stands at 10,799 as of Monday evening.(REUTERS)
As per the data provided by BMC, the active coronavirus caseload in Mumbai stands at 10,799 as of Monday evening.(REUTERS)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BMC warns of 'gatecrashing' wedding if Covid-19 norms not followed

The state reported 8,744 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths on Monday. Mumbai, its capital, reported 1,014 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on the same day.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:12 PM IST

Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, its civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning that it will 'gatecrash' those wedding celebrations where safety protocols are not being followed.

"As much as we love The Big Fat Indian Weddings, we hope that you are following all Covid norms. After all, 'safety' is the best gift you could give to the newlyweds. And if not, then we'd hate to gatecrash the celebrations - for the safety of Mumbai!," the BMC tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The coronavirus cases in the state of Maharashtra are on a rise since the month of February. The state reported 8,744 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths on Monday. Mumbai, its capital, reported 1,014 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on the same day. The city has been reporting daily cases above 1,000 for six consecutive days.

As per the data provided by BMC, the active coronavirus caseload in Mumbai stands at 10,779 as of Monday evening.

Maharashtra is one of the top contributors to the active coronavirus cases of the country.

Also Read | Major fire in a plastic company in Maharashtra’s Thane

Several district authorities in Maharashtra have imposed restrictions in a bid to control the spread of the infection. Amravati went into lockdown in February, which was later extended. Thane too has announced lockdown starting from March 13 to last till March 31 in 11 hotspots of the region. Thane reported 610 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally of the city to over 2.70 lakh, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

While there no lockdown has been imposed in Mumbai till now, the BMC has been taking measures like these to prevent the spread of the virus. The mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar had earlier too warned the citizens to adhere to the Covid safety measures or strict restrictions will need to be reinforced.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus brihanmumbai corporation
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

3 hammer, stab senior citizens in Goa, arrested in Mumbai

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch along with Goa police arrested three accused from Dadar on Tuesday for allegedly killing two senior citizens – son and mother-in-law – in Goa over payments
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Aircrew to be unfit to fly for 48 hours after being innoculated: DGCA

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:51 AM IST
As the innoculation process is gathering pace in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a circular for temporary unfitness for flying for all the cabin and cockpit (pilots) crew getting inoculated or are in middle of the innoculation
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 11-year-old dies by suicide after argument with neighbour

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:48 AM IST
An 11-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in the Mankhurd area in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai after a heated argument with a woman in her neighbourhood who had thrown garbage in front of the minor’s house
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Pujari was brought to Mumbai from Bengaluru on February 22 in connection with the 2016 firing case. (HT PHOTO)
Ravi Pujari was brought to Mumbai from Bengaluru on February 22 in connection with the 2016 firing case. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Gangster Ravi Pujari’s police custody extended till March 15

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Tuesday extended the police custody of gangster Ravi Pujari till March 15 after he pleaded for an extension of his remand, claiming that he wanted to share more information with the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran death: Fadnavis demands cop’s arrest

By Surendra P Gangan and Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded the arrest of a police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25 with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banganga Tank. (HT PHOTO)
Banganga Tank. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Submit report on impact of construction on Banganga tank: Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:39 AM IST
After the Bombay high court (HC) had permitted two developers to continue the piling and construction activity around the Banganga tank last week, the court on Tuesday directed the Central groundwater board to be made party to the petition filed by the trust opposing the piling and construction work
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharjeel Usmani speaking at Elgar Parishad in Pune. (HT Photo)
Sharjeel Usmani speaking at Elgar Parishad in Pune. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

No coercive action against Usmani during interrogation: State assures Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed Sharjeel Usmani, the former student leader of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who is booked for making a provocative speech during the Elgar Parishad conference at Pune, to add Pradeep Gawade - the complainant, as a party to the petition and also asked Usmani to attend the police station for interrogation
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

No lockdown or night curfew for now, says Mumbai civic chief

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and consequent tightening of norms to contain the spread in Mumbai, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday said no new lockdown measures will be announced in Mumbai and also no night curfew, as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devendra Fadnavis.
Devendra Fadnavis.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Fadnavis demands Vaze’s arrest; MVA govt announces SIT probe in Delkar suicide case

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday raised suspicion over the role of police officer Sachin Vaze in businessman Mansukh Hiran’s death case and demanded his arrest
READ FULL STORY
Close
(BHUSHAN KOYANDE/HT)
(BHUSHAN KOYANDE/HT)
mumbai news

No lockdown, only a few curbs: Thane civic body

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:26 AM IST
A day after announcing a lockdown in hotspots, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) backtracked and claimed there will be no complete restriction on movement and the facilities opened up as per the state government’s Mission Begin Again will continue as before
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Three of Khar family booked for forging Covid report to take a flight to Rajasthan

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:24 AM IST
The Khar police have booked three members of a Khar family, including a minor, who had tested positive for Covid-19, but allegedly forged a Covid report, claiming they all were negative, in order to travel to Jaipur
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra districts asked to ramp up measures to curb Covid surge

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:23 AM IST
On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 9,927 cases of Covid-19 and 56 fatalities, taking the Covid tally to 22,38,398. Of these, 95,322 are active cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Ocean humpback dolphin washes ashore Bandra
Indian Ocean humpback dolphin washes ashore Bandra
mumbai news

Indian Ocean humpback dolphin washes ashore Bandra

By Prayag Arora-Desai
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Mumbai An Indian Ocean humpback dolphin that washed ashore in Bandra was reported to the forest department (mangrove cell) late on Monday night, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

India, UK scientists form consortium to solve environment problems

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Scientists from India and the United Kingdom (UK) have formed the Innovation and Sustainability Chemistry Consortium, which aims to bring together scientists from both countries to solve challenging sustainability problems pertaining to the environment or industries
READ FULL STORY
Close
ED swung in action only after I changed party: Eknath Khadse to Bombay high court
ED swung in action only after I changed party: Eknath Khadse to Bombay high court
mumbai news

ED swung in action only after I changed party: Eknath Khadse to Bombay high court

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday was informed by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse that the inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him in the Bhosari land deal case was only after he changed the political party
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP