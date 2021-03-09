Mumbai: BMC warns of 'gatecrashing' wedding if Covid-19 norms not followed

Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, its civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning that it will 'gatecrash' those wedding celebrations where safety protocols are not being followed.

"As much as we love The Big Fat Indian Weddings, we hope that you are following all Covid norms. After all, 'safety' is the best gift you could give to the newlyweds. And if not, then we'd hate to gatecrash the celebrations - for the safety of Mumbai!," the BMC tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The coronavirus cases in the state of Maharashtra are on a rise since the month of February. The state reported 8,744 new coronavirus cases and 22 deaths on Monday. Mumbai, its capital, reported 1,014 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths on the same day. The city has been reporting daily cases above 1,000 for six consecutive days.

As per the data provided by BMC, the active coronavirus caseload in Mumbai stands at 10,779 as of Monday evening.

Maharashtra is one of the top contributors to the active coronavirus cases of the country.

Several district authorities in Maharashtra have imposed restrictions in a bid to control the spread of the infection. Amravati went into lockdown in February, which was later extended. Thane too has announced lockdown starting from March 13 to last till March 31 in 11 hotspots of the region. Thane reported 610 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally of the city to over 2.70 lakh, PTI quoted the officials as saying.

While there no lockdown has been imposed in Mumbai till now, the BMC has been taking measures like these to prevent the spread of the virus. The mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar had earlier too warned the citizens to adhere to the Covid safety measures or strict restrictions will need to be reinforced.



