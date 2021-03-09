Thane to be under lockdown from March 13 to 31 after surge in Covid-19 cases

The civic administration in Maharashtra's Thane announced lockdown from March 13 to 31 in 11 hotspots in the wake of rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

News agency PTI said that the order was issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma. It said all restrictions that were in place during the nationwide lockdown declared earlier would be in force during this time as well.

As on Monday morning, the Covid-19 caseload of Thane district was 2,69,845, including 6,302 deaths. On Monday, 149 fresh cases of infection were recorded in Thane, according to update from its civic body. There were 1,911 active cases too.

After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra on Monday reported a dip with 8,744 new infections on Monday.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,28,471, while the death toll reached 52,500 with 22 fatalities, a health department official said.

But in Mumbai, the number of active patients who are undergoing treatment has increased by almost 89 per cent compared to last month. Eight civic wards including Andheri (West), Chembur, Govandi are major contributors to active caseload in the city.

Mumbai recorded 1,360 new Covid-19 cases on March 7 while 1,020 patients were discharged. On March 6, the number of active cases in the city jumped to 10,398, from only 5,500 in the first week of February. The cumulative case count of the city stands at 333,564.

Three weeks ago Mumbai’s daily Covid-19 count was below 500. The officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said highest number of cases are from high-rise buildings.

The civi body has ruled out any plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai, but the city has been brought under strong surveillance with BMC stepping up containment measures.