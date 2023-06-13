Two minors booked for possessing marijuana in Dongri Children’s Home

Mumbai: Two boys lodged at the Dongri Children’s Home were booked for allegedly possessing a mobile phone, a blade, three pouches of marijuana as well as a pipe to smoke the substance and tobacco. HT Image

When the officials of the correctional home seized the materials, both the accused followed the authorities and threatened them, an officer from Dongri police station said, adding, “After which, we were called to intervene. The duo have been booked for possessing marijuana and threatening the officials.”

On Saturday, Rahul Kantikar, superintendent of the Dongri Children’s Home and other staff, including police constables, decided to carry out a surprise check at the correctional home. The authorities did not find anything suspicious on the ground floors of the new and the old building. However, when they reached the third floor, two inmates – around 18-year-olds – started opposing the searches.

“When they were checked, the authorities found three pouches of an unidentified substance which was later identified as marijuana. The authorities also found a blade, a mobile phone and a pipe used to smoke the contraband and tobacco from the two. They have accepted that they used to smoke the substance,” said the police officer. “When the authorities and the constables seized the substance, the minors followed them and threatened them.”

He added that investigations have revealed that the friends of the inmates threw the materials, including the mobile, inside from the backside of the compound.

The two boys were booked for resistance to a lawful authority in discharging their duty, common intention, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and punishment for criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

