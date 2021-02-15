IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year, pollution levels drop
Mumbai’s air quality improved on Monday. (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s air quality improved on Monday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year, pollution levels drop

  • Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 115 on Monday, significantly down from Sunday's 186.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST

The city breathed its cleanest air so far this year as rising temperatures and wind from the sea cleared up pollution levels.

Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI)—a pollution measuring indicator—of 115 on Monday, significantly down from 186 on Sunday. The AQI was in the 'moderate' category. Before this, the city’s lowest AQI was 156 (moderate) on January 19.

The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded across 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as 'good'; 51-100 as 'satisfactory'; 101-200 as 'moderate'; 201-300 as 'poor'; 301-400 as 'very poor' and above 400 as 'severe'.

Of the 10 locations measured, only Andheri recorded poor quality air with an AQI of 208. Malad recorded an AQI of 173 and Navi Mumbai recorded 157 but both were in the moderate category.

Also read: Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon


On September 4, 2019, Mumbai recorded its all-time best AQI of 12 since SAFAR began measuring air quality in June 2015. Last year on June 30, the city equalled its best AQI of 12.

“Temperatures have been on the rise for some time now, bringing down pollution levels. Clean winds from the ocean have further improved the air quality in Mumbai. It is expected to remain in the moderate category for the next two days,” said a SAFAR spokesperson.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures increased slightly. At the Colaba station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius was recorded, up from Sunday’s 20.5 degrees Celsius and a degree above normal. At Santacruz, the minimum temperature was up from Sunday’s 19.4 degrees Celsius to 20.2 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal.

The maximum temperature at Colaba was 29.4 degrees Celsius, at par with normal. At Santacruz, the maximum temperature was 29.9 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai aqi
Close
Mumbai’s air quality improved on Monday. (HT FILE)
Mumbai’s air quality improved on Monday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year, pollution levels drop

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST
  • Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 115 on Monday, significantly down from Sunday's 186.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of a passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central.(HT Photo)
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of a passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central.(HT Photo)
india news

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:42 PM IST
Health experts have attributed the rise in cases to the increased movement of people post the resumption of activities and the operation of trains in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and fatigue in wearing masks and sanitising.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 8, the Maharashtra home minister had ordered the state’s intelligence department to investigate allegations that some celebrities were pressured to tweet on the farmers’ protest.(HT file photo)
On February 8, the Maharashtra home minister had ordered the state’s intelligence department to investigate allegations that some celebrities were pressured to tweet on the farmers’ protest.(HT file photo)
mumbai news

‘Statement distorted, I said BJP should be..’: Maharashta home minister Deshmukh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Prominent figures such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Lata Mangeshkar and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar among others had tweeted on the protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The process of getting cabinet sanction for this loan application is underway," Ashok Chavan said.(Twitter)
"The process of getting cabinet sanction for this loan application is underway," Ashok Chavan said.(Twitter)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to borrow 15,000 crore loan for road works, says Ashok Chavan

PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Ashok Chavan said the backlog in road work had gone up and the funds required would be more than what the state budget has allocated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT archive)
Sushant Singh Rajput. (HT archive)
mumbai news

SSR case: Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR against actor’s sister

By Kanchan Chaudhari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:57 PM IST
A division bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik, however, quashed criminal proceedings against Meetu Singh, another sister of the late actor, after finding that there was no material against her
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on February 12. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on February 12. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
mumbai news

Covid cases spike, Mumbai may not see further unlock yet

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:27 PM IST
BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are not taking any decision on [relaxing the timings for general public in local trains] it yet. We will monitor the situation until February 22 first”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A BMC health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at the Dadar Terminal in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases after 39 days, experts sound alarm

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,092 Covid-19 infections, over 4,000 for the first time since January 6, taking its tally to 2,064,278. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 600 cases after 31 days with 645 fresh infections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

SSR case: Bombay HC judgment on sisters’ plea for quashing of Bandra FIR today

By Kanchan Chaudhari
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The sisters have moved the high court through advocate Madhav Thorat, claiming the statements made in Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint did not make out any cognisable offence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai local train services resumed for all citizens on February 1, after remaining shut for more than 10 months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT FILE)
Mumbai local train services resumed for all citizens on February 1, after remaining shut for more than 10 months in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai almost gets back on track with train services for all

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:38 AM IST
Some things have changed: timings are staggered, Covid-19 protocols are in place. Some things haven’t: people still crowd the footboard. A fortnight on, 5 Mumbaiites explain what it feels like to use the city’s lifeline after nearly a year of suspended services.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ship was 92 nautical miles off Mumbai coast when the fire broke out, near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. A total of 18 crew members were on-board the vessel at the time of the incident.
The ship was 92 nautical miles off Mumbai coast when the fire broke out, near the NQO platform of Mumbai High. A total of 18 crew members were on-board the vessel at the time of the incident.
mumbai news

Greatship Rohini fire: 3 trapped crew members found dead

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has recovered the bodies of three crew members who were reported trapped inside the engine room of the ill-fated offshore supply ship ‘Greatship Rohini’ which caught fire on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff conducts the rapid antigen test of passenger arriving from Karnavati Express at Mumbai Central. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Family functions, vacations new Covid-19 super spreaders

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Amid the lifting of curbs, family gatherings for weddings and birthday parties, holidays at nearby tourist destinations and visiting families and friends outside Mumbai have now become Covid-19 super-spreader events, according to doctors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

Parts of Maharashtra to see rainfall; Mumbai to remain dry: IMD

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Parts of interior Maharashtra are expected to see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning in the upcoming week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries at Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Beneficiaries at Nair Hospital. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Mumbai civic body permits 20 private hospitals to vaccinate its staff

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Twenty private hospitals across south Mumbai have now been permitted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start vaccination centres for coronavirus, to inoculate their healthcare staff
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC medical staff conducts the Rapid Antigen Test at Mumbai Central. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
BMC medical staff conducts the Rapid Antigen Test at Mumbai Central. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports over 4,000 new Covid cases first time since January 6

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Mumbai, meanwhile, reported over 600 cases after 31 days with 645 fresh infections. The city last saw over 600 cases in a day on January 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
the STARS initiative will work on strengthening the pre-primary education system in Maharashtra with special emphasis on aanganwadis by providing them with quality infrastructure, training teachers etc. (HT FILE)
the STARS initiative will work on strengthening the pre-primary education system in Maharashtra with special emphasis on aanganwadis by providing them with quality infrastructure, training teachers etc. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra set to implement World Bank-funded STARS project

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The STARS initiative is a USD 500-million project funded by the World Bank to improve the quality of learning in schools across six states in India — Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. The state cabinet recently approved its implementation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP