Mumbai civic body draws up detailed SOP for restart of schools

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday told all schools that 100% attendance is not mandatory, and parents’ consent is necessary for students to attend school, in its extensive standard operating procedure (SOP).

Schools in Mumbai are set to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from October 4 (Monday). The SOP details guidelines across nine parameters, including attendance, safety and Covid-19 hygiene, teaching, seating arrangements in classrooms, for school managements, teachers, students, and parents.

The BMC on Wednesday issued a circular that all public and private schools will restart classes from 8 to 12, from October 4, 19 months after they shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In its SOP released on Thursday, BMC has mandated that school managements should link their schools with the nearest primary health centres before restarting classes, to better deal with health emergencies among students and staff.

As schools restart, a maximum of 15-20 students will be allowed per classroom at a time. If there are more students, the school can conduct classes a two batches, by dividing students in two groups, and calling them on alternative days. Actual classrooms will operate for not more than three-four hours, and there will be no lunch breaks. Air conditioning will not be operated in classrooms.

Schools have also been instructed not to give out certificates or awards for 100% attendance owing to the Covid-19 situation. While on campus, masks are mandatory. All teachers attending school for teaching classes 8 to 12 need to be vaccinated with both doses, or need to take an RT-PCR test 48 hours prior, and the school management is required to verify such reports with the laboratory.

The guidelines also mandate regular disinfection of premises such as toilets, classrooms, benches, door handles, and other commonly used property on the premises. Thermal screening of all students will be done every day before entering the school premises.

In its circular issued on Wednesday, BMC also instructed all assistant commissioners of the 24 administrative wards in Mumbai to shift any existing vaccination or quarantine centres operating from municipal school premises to the nearest feasible locations. Additional municipal commissioner in-charge of the education department in BMC on Thursday held a review meeting with staff of the education department, ward officers, and deputy municipal commissioners on preparations to be completed over the weekend to facilitate reopening of schools on Monday.

Presently there are 16 municipal schools that have quarantine centres, and 35 schools that have vaccination centres operating within their premises. There will be shifted to nearest marriage halls, or civic amenities buildings over the weekend, a senior civic officer from BMC’s education department said on Thursday.