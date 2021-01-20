Mumbai civic body to complete work at 291 flood-prone spots before monsoon
To reduce flood-like situations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been increasing its efforts to tackle flooding spots in the city. It has completed work at 171 flood-prone areas and has set a target of completing work at 291 flood-prone spots before this monsoon. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray also directed the civic body to ensure no flooding occurs in the city, by taking up preventive measures such as deepening and widening of existing stormwater drains.
On Tuesday, Thackeray reviewed the ongoing development works in the city with senior BMC officials. The move assumes significance considering the elections for the BMC will be held next year.
“There should be no flooding during monsoon. The civic body should focus on widening, deepening, as well as desilting and cleaning of the stormwater drains,” the CM said.
“We have identified a total of 386 flood-prone spots that lead to waterlogging in the city. Works undertaken at 171 spots have been completed whereas works at 120 spots are in progress. We are expecting to complete work at 291 spots before monsoon,” said BMC commissioner IS Chahal during the meeting.
Mumbai has been facing problems of waterlogging in many areas during monsoon. Over the past six years, the flooding spots in the city have increased from 40 in 2014, to 273 in 2019. During the municipal commissioner’s budget speech of 2014-15, the civic body had listed 40 flooding spots. However, in the budget speech of 2017-18, the number increased to 66, and in 2018-19, it was upped to 146. However, before the monsoon of 2018, BMC declared that there were 225 flooding spots, and the number further shot up to 273 after 48 new flooding spots were added to the list during the 2018 monsoon. In February 2020, the BMC budget, presented by the then civic chief Praveen Pardeshi, listed 273 waterlogging spots for the city.
BMC has also taken up beautification work of pedestrian walkway, flyovers, transport islanders and bus stops. It has also identified 62 streets which will be converted into street food hubs, informed the commissioner.
