Mumbai civic body to set up 3 new jumbo Covid centres with 5,300 beds

In the coming months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to add around 5,300 beds by setting up three additional jumbo centres in the city. BMC said it has identified three locations for the same that includes Kanjurmarg, Malad and Sion. The additional beds are being created in the wake of cases increasing drastically in the city.

According to BMC officials, by next month Kanjurmarg will have a jumbo centre ready, followed by Malad and Sion. 70% of the beds in these jumbo centres will be with oxygen facility while remaining will be intensive care unit (ICU) beds and beds with ventilator facility. Currently there are six jumbo centres —Dahisar jumbo centre, Kandarpada jumbo centre in Dahisar, NESCO jumbo centre at Goregaon, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo centre, NSCI Worli jumbo centre and Mulund jumbo centre.

According to BMC’s dashboard, bed occupancy in the city stands at 82% which means 17,005 of the total 20,608 beds are occupied. The occupancy rate for ICU beds is 98.44% for a total of 2,765 beds, followed by oxygenated bed with an occupancy rate of 93.53% for 10,227 beds and ventilator beds with 98.72% occupancy rate for 1,415 beds, as of Sunday.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “In the coming days, we will have around 5,300 additional beds in the city at three new jumbo centres. The one at Kanjurmarg will come next month followed by the ones at Malad and Sion. Also, currently there is no bed shortage... Our ward war rooms are giving 24-hour service to citizens to ensure every citizen gets a bed.”

Apart from the jumbo centres, there are around 65,000 beds available in the city for quarantining mild and moderate cases. Overall, in the past 13 months, BMC has traced 49,622 citizens who have been high-risk or low-risk contacts of Covid-19 patients. Overall, five million tests have been conducted with a positivity rate of 11.50%.

On Monday, 7,381 new cases and 58 deaths were reported in the city, pushing the tally to 586,867 and toll to 12,412. Mumbai’s recovery rate is 83.78% with 487,882 recoveries. Fatality rate is 2.11% and there are 85,321 active cases.

Dr Siddarth Paliwal, a city-based physician, said, “It will always be better to be prepared with more ICU beds, ventilators as the second wave hits us, considering we were almost not able to cope up with the pressure. Though cases in the city have stabilised, I feel we should still be prepared for the third wave. In this case, being extra cautious will be good for controlling spread in the future.”