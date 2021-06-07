Mumbai civic body to vaccinate hotel, restaurant staff

Ahead of reopening of Mumbai and amid anticipation of a third wave between July and September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to vaccinate all staff members and employees working in hotels and restaurants in the city.

On Sunday, the city reported 786 cases, a 100-day low. Further, 20 deaths were reported in the city taking the toll to 14,971. The city’s case tally is 710,643 and there are 18,041 active cases. The city’s recovery rate is 95.04% with 675,454 recoveries, and the mortality rate is 2.10%.

After a strict lockdown was announced in the city in first week of April due to the second wave, restaurants in the city were completely shut, but home delivery of food was allowed. The BMC has now allowed restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity from Monday till 4pm. The BMC’s health department has asked health officials from all 24 wards to submit the number of such employees and staffers working in hotels and restaurants in their respective areas. According to BMC officials, a meeting will be conducted on Tuesday to decide the roadmap. For now, the health department is expected to have the data ready by Monday evening.

A BMC official said, “The idea is to vaccinate those working in hotels and restaurants considering they will come in touch with several people on daily basis with unlocking. Likewise, a plan for several other categories might be chalked out in the coming days.”

Niranjan Shetty of Indian hotel and restaurant association (AAHAR) said, “It’s a good initiative by the civic body to vaccinate our staff members. But a majority of our employees have gone back to their native place owing to lockdown, and with very minimal staff present here, the initiative might not get much response.”

Meanwhile, starting Monday, all non-essential shops will be allowed to remain open till 4pm excluding Saturday and Sunday. Outdoor sports/parks/open spaces can stay open between 5am and 9pm, and gyms, salon and beauty parlour at 50% capacity (without AC). However, local trains will continue to remain operational only for essential services and buses will operate at 100% capacity, but no standees will be allowed.