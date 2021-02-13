Mumbai: CM Thackeray makes 2nd visit to MTHL, 35% works completed

A year after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made his first visit to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project site, Thackeray visited the work again on Saturday to see the progress.

According to officials, Thackeray appreciated the works being undertaken even during the pandemic. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is executing the 22km MTHL connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, has completed 35.29% of the overall works on the sea link.

Aaditya Thackeray, state environment minister, who also visited the site on Saturday tweeted, “This is India’s longest bridge and longest sea bridge. The @MMRDAOfficial is committed to complete it by 2023 mid. We are ensuring they have no hurdles in its completion.”

MMRDA had earlier estimated the project to be completed by September 2022, however, officials said that the project faced delays owing to the pandemic. The 3+3 lane project starts from Sewri in Mumbai and lands at Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai with interchanges at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar and Chirle. Of the 22km, 16.5km will be constructed on the sea. The entire corridor is divided into three packages and the project is being funded by the Japanese International Co-operation Agency (JICA).