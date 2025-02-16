Mumbai: On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather station in Santacruz, representative of Mumbai, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius, which was 4.5 degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 18.9 degrees. The Colaba weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was 2.2 degrees above normal, and a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees, Celsius which was 1.5 degrees above normal. Mumbai continues to see warmer days, mostly moderate AQI

IMD Mumbai director Sunil Kamble attributed the rising temperature to the transition period of seasons. “Every year in February we see warmer days as the season is changing. But the higher temperature is also because the city experienced westerly winds till noon and northerly winds in the evening.”

He highlighted that the increasing temperature was predicted at the beginning of the month. “We will continue to see warmer days till February 18-19.”

The city recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 130, which is in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Out of the 24 air quality monitoring stations that contributed to the 24-hour average, Bandra Kurla Complex recorded poor air quality of 206, whereas Borivali East and Colaba recorded an AQI that was satisfactory. The remaining 21 stations showed moderate air quality.

According to CPCB, AQI readings between 0-50 are regarded as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor, and above 400 as severe.