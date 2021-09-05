Mumbai: Cops pose as waiters, nab chain snatchers

Officers from Pant Nagar police station went undercover and worked as waiter and manager of a fast-food joint at Andheri to arrest two Pydhonie residents who have been involved in more than seven chain-snatching cases in the eastern suburbs, over the past two years. Sagar Kamble, senior inspector said that after three incidents of chain snatchings were recorded on Raksha Bandhan day on August 22, they began investigating the crime on top priority. The undercover plan was then put in place.

According to the police officers the robbers were identified as Mohammed Hanifa Hakam, 33, and Haider Ali Sarang, 32.

Officers said that the two had been evading arrest for the past several months. They had been hiding the motorcycle used for the crime at various pay and parks across the city. They removed the bike only to commit the crime, in secluded areas in early mornings.

After following the movement of the suspects on more than 30 CCTVs from Chembur to Andheri, they found that the motorcycle which was observed in the CCTVs was parked at Sakinaka.

“After we located the bike, we stationed two police officers in casual clothes inside and outside the pay and park to keep a watch on it,” said the officer.

The officers then with the help of the challan data and number plate of the Pulsar bike, found out the identity of the owner of the two-wheeler. When the accused Hakam came to the pay and park, the officers intercepted him and arrested him.

“We then asked Hakam to call Sarang and meet him at a fast-food shop in Andheri to discuss the next area that they could target especially during Ganpati Visarjan,” said Kamble.

The police officers then dressed like the manager and waiter of the fast-food centre and laid a trap for Sarang, “We had been observing the customers and spotted Sarang walking into the restaurant. Disguised as a waiter, one of our constables asked him his name to prep the order. When we confirmed it was Sarang, we arrested him,” said Kamble.

The two have been snatching chains for the past two years and are wanted in the same offence at Sakinaka, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Mankhurd and VB Nagar police stations.