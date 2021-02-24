IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai cops to probe Dadra & Nagar Haveli administrator’s role in Delkar’s death
Mohan Delkar. (ANI File)
Mohan Delkar. (ANI File)
mumbai news

Mumbai cops to probe Dadra & Nagar Haveli administrator’s role in Delkar’s death

Mohan Delkar, an Independent member of Parliament from Dadar and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel on Monday. An initial police probe indicated that he died by suicide
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the Mumbai Police will probe Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrator Praful Patel and the local administration’s alleged role in local Parliament member Mohan Delkar’s death. He said the team investigating the case will visit the Union territory as the Congress claimed Delkar, 58, was under pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership to join the party.

Deshmukh said Delkar has named Patel in his suicide note. “...[Delkar] has also said that he was choosing Mumbai and Maharashtra to commit suicide expecting justice after death. We have received many memorandums raising doubts over the case. Police are investigating if there was pressure from the Centre on Patel and in turn from Patel on local administration to harass Delkar.”

Also Read | Post-mortem report confirms MP Mohan Delkar died by suicide: Mumbai Police

Patel was not immediately available for comments, but the BJP rubbished them as baseless. “The Congress is linking the BJP for no reason. Let the investigation take place and truth come to the fore. Why are they jumping to conclusions? As per a verdict by the Supreme Court, the suicide note is also to be subjected to legal scrutiny. The Congress has developed a habit of linking the BJP in everything...,” said BJP leader Madhu Chavan.

Delkar, an Independent member of Parliament from Dadar and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel on Monday. An initial police probe indicated that he died by suicide.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant, who held a virtual meeting with Deshmukh on Wednesday, said Delkar had spoken about the harassment in the Parliament during the last session. Sawant said Patel is a former BJP minister and close to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the party’s ideological fountainhead. “[Delkar] was being pressurised to join the BJP and Patel has played a key role in it. The local administration is likely to have been under pressure for similar harassment tactics. If an MP [member of Parliament] is meted with such type of treatment, what would be the fate of the general public.”

The Congress has claimed Delkar’s video message and suicide note establish he was being harassed to force him to join the BJP. It has demanded a probe into the political link to the suicide case. “The MP has named administrator Praful Patel in the 16-page suicide note holding him responsible for the harassment he had been facing. The note also has a reference to the harassment being meted out to him on the ‘orders from the top’. The MP had also alleged fake cases were registered against him. He chose Mumbai to commit suicide probably with the trust that he will get justice after death,” the Congress said in a memorandum to Deshmukh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Mumbai Port Trust will complete the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal project by the end of this year. (HT PHOTO).
The Mumbai Port Trust will complete the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal project by the end of this year. (HT PHOTO).
mumbai news

Marina, water taxis and more: Mumbai Port Trust signs MoUs worth 7,510 crore

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the virtual 'Maritime India Summit' to be held between March 2-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohan Delkar. (ANI File)
Mohan Delkar. (ANI File)
mumbai news

Mumbai cops to probe Dadra & Nagar Haveli administrator’s role in Delkar’s death

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Mohan Delkar, an Independent member of Parliament from Dadar and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel on Monday. An initial police probe indicated that he died by suicide
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (PTI)
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (PTI)
mumbai news

Won’t work in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena targets BJP after Puducherry govt collapse

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:40 PM IST
In a veiled attack on Maharashtra governor Koshyari, the Saamana editorial said that those who disrupt the state government’s work at the behest of the Centre must remember that they can be “thrown away” after use
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
mumbai news

Covid-19 effect: Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport dipped by 73% last year

By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:25 AM IST
In the pre-Covid days, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Iinternational Airport got an average of 42,000 international passengers per day but this number fell to 18,000 by mid-March last year. Domestic traffic too dropped by 15-20%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UGC has sought the state’s response to complaints of irregularity in promotions through the Career Advancement System (CAS) (HT Photo)
UGC has sought the state’s response to complaints of irregularity in promotions through the Career Advancement System (CAS) (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra education department violating norms for promotion of faculty: UGC

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Noting that the state higher education department was violating norms set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for promotion of teachers, the apex body has sought the state’s response to complaints of irregularity in promotions through the Career Advancement System (CAS)
READ FULL STORY
Close
A set of parents from across the state met state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday and the minister assured them the government shall take strict action against schools which are found violating fee related norms. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
A set of parents from across the state met state education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday and the minister assured them the government shall take strict action against schools which are found violating fee related norms. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

School fee hike: Maharashtra education dept to form divisional fee panels this week

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:07 AM IST
After receiving several complaints from parents about fee-related issues in private schools in the state, the education department has decided to constitute the divisional fee regulatory committees this week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali brand claims its 'Coronil' ayurvedic medicine can cure the coronavirus disease. (PTI)
Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali brand claims its 'Coronil' ayurvedic medicine can cure the coronavirus disease. (PTI)
mumbai news

Won’t allow sale of Patanjali’s Coronil without proper certification: Maharashtra min

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that the state will not allow the sale of Coronil – the controversial drug by Patanjali Ayurveda to combat the Covid-19 infection – without proper certification from competent authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year, MMRDA, which is implementing the 337-km Metro network, has allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700.65 crore for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>999.45 crore for Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E). (HT Photo)
This year, MMRDA, which is implementing the 337-km Metro network, has allocated 700.65 crore for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and 999.45 crore for Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E). (HT Photo)
mumbai news

MMRDA announces 12,969.35-crore budget for Mumbai infra works

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in a meeting chaired by state urban development minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, approved a 12,969
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress’ Umesh Patil was elected as deputy mayor of the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation. (HT Photo)
Congress’ Umesh Patil was elected as deputy mayor of the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Five BJP corporators switch sides, Sangli civic body gets Congress mayor

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost some of its power in the Sangli civic body after at least five BJP corporators defected to the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

Bombay HC permits bail for ISIS recruit Areeb Majeed, rejects NIA’s appeal

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Six years after being arrested for allegedly travelling to Syria to join the Islamic State (ISIS), Kalyan resident Areeb Majeed will finally be released on bail
READ FULL STORY
Close
The leopard, radio-collared on Monday, has been named Maharaj after Chhatrapati Shivaji.
The leopard, radio-collared on Monday, has been named Maharaj after Chhatrapati Shivaji.
mumbai news

Second leopard at Mumbai’s SGNP gets a radio collar

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:53 AM IST
A six-year-old male leopard at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) was radio-collared and released into the wild on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Two bank employees booked for siphoning off <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.19 crore
Mumbai: Two bank employees booked for siphoning off 1.19 crore
mumbai news

Mumbai: Two bank employees booked for siphoning off 1.19 crore

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The Powai police have booked two Bank of Baroda employees for allegedly siphoning off 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a bid to strengthen its base, the party leaders decided to launch Sankalp Abhiyan, an outreach program under which leaders will reach out to the voter base, including farmers. (HT Photo)
In a bid to strengthen its base, the party leaders decided to launch Sankalp Abhiyan, an outreach program under which leaders will reach out to the voter base, including farmers. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Congress decides to adopt aggressive approach; to press for separate state farm law

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress on Tuesday decided to adopt an aggressive approach, in a bid to regain its old glory in the state, and press for separate laws for farmers to negate the contentious farm laws passed by the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banganga tank. (HT Photo)
Banganga tank. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: HC seeks survey report of Banganga Tank allegedly affected by construction activities

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, government of Maharashtra, to conduct a survey of the Banganga Tank at Malabar Hill — a state-protected heritage structure, after the trust responsible for the tank alleged that piling and construction activities undertaken by developers nearby had affected the natural underground water, flowing into the tank
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court
Bombay high court
mumbai news

Lack of penetration does not mean it wasn’t rape, says Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Reiterating that lack of penetration does not necessarily mean that there was no rape, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday upheld a 10-year prison term handed down to a 74-year-old resident of Paithan in Aurangabad district, for raping his adopted daughter
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP