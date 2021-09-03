Mumbai corporators slam BMC over Ghatkopar flyover

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee on Thursday witnessed an uproar over the death of a 34-year-old biker on Monday as well as repeated accidents on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover.

Corporators across party lines demanded that CCTV cameras be mandatorily installed for every new flyover. The y also questioned the administration over the quality of the work done and slammed BMC for opening it without proper work.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and group leader in the standing committee Prabhakar Shinde said, “Last month, the flyover was inaugurated by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. During the inaugural address, CM had asked BMC officials to work on the surface of the flyover. Despite this, it seems the work was not done, due to which accidents were reported.”

“Even after the flyover was opened for traffic, the flyover was started only for light vehicles and did not allow heavy vehicles to ply. Why was there a rush to open the bridge when it’s not yet capable of carrying heavy vehicles? BMC ready to take action against the contractor responsible for this,” Shinde added.

Meanwhile, Congress corporator and standing committee member Asif Zakaria said, “All political parties have raised the issue regarding the flyover, and we have been assured that a discussion will be conducted on it the next week.”

The reactions came in the backdrop of BMC’s announcement to conduct maintenance work on the flyover, which has affected traffic movement on the stretch. BMC has decided to install CCTV cameras, additional speed bumpers and rumblers as well as to make the surface rough.

On Wednesday, BMC shut the north side lane that led to stopping the traffic from Ghatkopar to Mankhurd to conduct maintenance work, which is expected to continue for five days. Those heading to Navi Mumbai as well as to south Mumbai and the eastern suburbs will have to use the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road that will result in traffic snarls.

The civic body faced uproar over several accidents on the flyover, including the death of Yusuf Khan, who lost his life after his bike skidded on the stretch.

The 2.9-km flyover, constructed by BMC for ₹713 crore, was opened on August 1, three years after its deadline and a cost escalation of over ₹300 crore. The flyover helps cut the travel time for motorists heading towards Navi Mumbai from Ghatkopar as the link road sees heavy traffic, especially at Baiganwadi Junction in Shivaji Nagar.