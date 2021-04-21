Mumbai: Covid patient attacks nurse, escapes hospital; nabbed

A panicked Covid-19 patient recently attacked a nurse of a private hospital in the Malabar Hill area with the butt of a kitchen knife and escaped from the hospital. After a few hours, the police nabbed the patient roaming on the streets and admitted him to a civic Covid facility.

The patient has been booked by the police and would be arrested once he recovers.

Rajesh Shivshankar Gupta, 45, a resident of Lower Parel, was admitted to the Malabar Hill-based private hospital on April 13.

At the time of admission, Gupta was suffering from cough, fever, breathing issues, headache, motions and hyperacidity. His Covid report was yet to come, but based on his CT scan report, he was admitted to the hospital.

“Gupta was rude with the staff and the doctors since day one. He complained of breathlessness and asked on-duty nurse, Dipika Vasave, the complainant in the case, to shift him to the ICU (intensive care unit). The nurse checked his oxygen level which she found to be normal, hence he was not shifted to ICU,” said a police officer.

On April 16, Gupta yelled at Vasave over a petty issue and alleged that he is got infected because of them (the hospital) and attacked her with the butt of a kitchen knife, the police said.

A doctor and a ward boy helped her and caught hold of Gupta. Gupta, however, overpowered them and escaped from the hospital. The hospital informed the police control room, and after few hours Gupta was caught in the area.

“As he didn’t want to be treated at the said private hospital, he was shifted to a Covid care facility at the Worli NSCI. His family has been informed,” said sub-inspector Gopal Shinde of Malabar Hill police station.

He has been booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Once he is recovered completely he would face legal action, said Shinde.