Mumbai eligible for level one: Call on easing curbs is likely next week

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may take a call on easing some restrictions in the city next week, but will not change the level of unlock from three to two or one yet, said senior civic officials on Friday. Currently, level three restrictions are in force in Mumbai. The BMC will opt to change Mumbai’s status from level three, considering factors such as caseload in adjoining districts and internal medical management, officials said.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday said, “The BMC will remain in level three at present.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner incharge of BMC’s public health department, on Friday, said, “We may wait one or two weeks before taking a call on changing the status from level three. In the next week, we may take a call on easing some restrictions, if needed. Changing the status for Mumbai depends on a lot of factors. If we opt for large-scale easing of restrictions at present, and come to a situation where caseload increases rapidly, we will find it difficult to control.”

Kakani said the BMC’s decision to remain on level three of restrictions is based on its population density, mobility on regular days, and recommendations of the task force. “When the BMC will opt to change its status from level three, we will have to consider a lot of factors, including caseload in adjoining districts, and internal medical management,” Kakani said. “If adjoining districts have a lot of cases during this time, we have to be very careful. We are in constant talks with the task force,” he added.

Currently, Mumbai has 10,934 oxygen beds, of which 1,949 are occupied. However, of the 2,635 ICU beds, 1,170 are vacant; of the 1,455 ventilator beds, 504 are vacant. Kakani said, “The ICU and ventilator bed vacancy is not concerning at present, because of daily caseload. However, if we open up and cases increase rapidly, we can’t take a chance.”

Mumbai on Friday recorded 758 Covid cases and 19 deaths. The active cases in the city are now 18,764.