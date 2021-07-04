Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Fuel price hike: Petrol now at 105.58 per litre, diesel 96.91
mumbai news

Mumbai: Fuel price hike: Petrol now at 105.58 per litre, diesel 96.91

Fuel prices surged in the city again on Sunday
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 10:58 PM IST

Fuel prices surged in the city again on Sunday. One litre of petrol was priced at 105.58, while one litre of diesel was available at 96.91 in the city.

As diesel inches closer to 97 in the city, an increase of 34 paise and 19 paise were witnessed on petrol and diesel respectively.

Fuel prices remained constant in the city on Saturday after petrol crossed 105 per litre on Friday. One litre of petrol was available at 105.24, while one litre of diesel was priced at 96.72 on Saturday.

In neighbouring Thane, diesel crossed 97 on Sunday and was available for 97.03 per litre. One litre of petrol was priced at 105.70.

Petrol price crossed 100 per litre mark in Mumbai on May 29. Fuel prices in the city have been on an increase since May 3.

Diesel is priced the highest in Maharashtra with one litre at 98.37 in Amravati and one litre of petrol is priced highest in Parbhani at 107.89 on Saturday.

In other metro cities in India, petrol was priced highest in Mumbai while diesel was highest in Hyderabad on Sunday. A litre of diesel was priced at 97.40 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the national capital Delhi, a litre of petrol inched closer to the 100 mark. One litre of petrol was priced at 99.51 in Delhi.

