Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Govt blames MVA for Vedanta Foxconn’s exit

Govt blames MVA for Vedanta Foxconn’s exit

BySurendra P Gangan
Aug 04, 2023 12:12 AM IST

Industries minister Uday Samant tabled the paper, which alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government did not take the requisite steps to attract the Vedanta Foxconn investment, and when the Shinde-led government tried to lure the tech giant, the company decided to invest in Gujarat

Mumbai: The state government, in its white paper tabled in the state legislature on Thursday, blamed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for the exit of the Vedanta Foxconn last year.

HT Image
HT Image

Industries minister Uday Samant tabled the paper, which alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government did not take the requisite steps to attract the Vedanta Foxconn investment, and when the Shinde-led government tried to lure the tech giant, the company decided to invest in Gujarat.

“Vedanta Group of Companies submitted its expression of interest on January 5, 2022. The state replied to it on January 19. On May 6, the company executives met the industries minister (Subhash Desai) and environment minister (Aaditya Thackeray) followed by an official proposal submitted on May 14. In July (after the Shinde government came to power), Foxconn chairman Young Liu was invited to visit Pune,” the paper stated.

It further states that Akarsh Hebbar, managing director of the company, met chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 26. “Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) invited the company for a memorandum of understanding via a letter written in September, however, Agarwal on September 13 announced their MoU with Gujarat. We had no MoU signed with the company, and thus, it would not be appropriate to say that we lost the project,” the paper added.

Apart from the Vedanta Foxconn project, the paper also blamed the MVA government for the departure of other industrial projects, including the Tata Airbus Project, Safran Project, and Bulk Drug Park.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Surendra P Gangan

    Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out