Mumbai lane of Uran Phata bridge to remain closed for a month from February 22
Officials said that cement concreting work has to be undertaken on this stretch from February 22 to March 22
Navi Mumbai: The Mumbai Lane of Uran Phata bridge on the Sion Panvel Highway will remain closed for vehicular traffic for a month from February 22 as cement concreting work has to be undertaken on this stretch, officials said on Saturday.
The work is scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 22, they said.
The Turbhe traffic police division has announced traffic diversions to minimise inconvenience due to this and prevent traffic congestion.
Accordingly, motorists travelling from Pune towards Mumbai can take the Panvel Exit via Atal Setu to reach their destination. Light motor vehicles coming towards Mumbai via Kalamboli are to take Left turn at the CBD Junction and proceed via Killa Junction and Palm Beach Road.
“The work is to go on for one month, therefore motorists are requested to cooperate and follow the suggested diversions to ensure smooth traffic movement,” said Tirupati Kakde, deputy commissioner of police, Traffic.
