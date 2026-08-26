GMADA ‘hub of corruption’, says Kang, seeks transfer of clerical staff

Terming the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) as a “hub of corruption”, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday came down heavily on the officials while alleging selective demolition of furniture shops in Sainimajra along the New Chandigarh road. MP Kang speaks with media in Saini Majra village on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Reacting to the GMADA’s drive on Monday and Tuesday in the village that falls in his Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, he said, “I received several calls from villagers who said the demolition was selective. I called the authority’s officials and told them they should act fairly. Either remove all encroachments or spare everyone with a warning,” Kang said. He also said that he called GMADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi and reprimanded him. “Rishi said the demolition drive was carried out as per high court orders,” Kang said.

Urging chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene, the MP said that shopkeepers who paid bribes were being spared while those who could not pay were facing demolition. “The clerical staff in GMADA who have been posted in Mohali for years should be transferred. Officials are not working as public servants but instead filling their pockets in the name of enforcement,” he said.

The authority has conducted more than five demolition drives in the past four months in the furniture market that has emerged along the PR-4 road adjoining Bahalpur, Ranimajra and Sainimajra villages after the Sector 53-54 furniture market was removed from Chandigarh. Despite previous drives in which temporary sheds, platforms and furniture display areas were vacated, shopkeepers returned within days, expanding their businesses onto agricultural land.

GMADA’s district town planning enforcement had warned furniture outlet owners in July that stringent action would be taken if shopkeepers failed to respond to notices. There were around 15 to 20 furniture shops along the stretch.

“The affected traders and shopkeepers are struggling to earn their livelihood. Why excavators are being used against their establishments?” he questioned. He said that he would lead a protest against GMADA officials on Thursday.